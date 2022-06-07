ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Residents show up for the first Green Cincinnati Plan update meeting

By Soapbox Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 300 people including city leaders, environmental organizations, business reps, and community advocates gathered at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden to...

Yalie Saweda Kamara is a few months into a two-year term as the poet laureate of Cincinnati and the Mercantile Library. She is a native of Oakland, Calif., whose family is from Sierra Leone. She holds a master’s of fine arts from Indiana University in Bloomington, and was just awarded a Ph.D in creative writing from the University of Cincinnati. She’s published two collections of poetry and is the editor of a forthcoming anthology called “What You Need To Know About Me: Youth Writers on their Experience of Migration.” She’ll be holding “office hours” at the Mercantile Library on June 10, June 24, and July 8 from 10 AM--2 PM. “I'll be there to talk about the poems people bring, the poems on my mind, and we'll be able to do some writing together,” she says. More dates will be announced next month on the Cincinnati Poet Laureate Facebook page. David Holthaus interviewed her about her work, her life, and her inspirations.
