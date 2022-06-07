Rising gas prices impacting those who drive for a living

SUPER CHIX announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 12 restaurants in Tampa Bay, FL. “We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The Tampa Bay market area is owned and will be developed by Joe Iraqi and Ayman Iraqi along with their operating team. Joe and Ayman are a solid development group, deeply experienced in business startup and expansion, restaurant operations and in the development of a variety of concepts in several markets in the US,” says CEO Darryl Neider. “We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who visits our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with SUPER CHIX."

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO