Rising gas prices impacting those who drive for a living

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorges Delva is inching closer and closer to his second fare of the day. He says he won't make much money because gas prices are eating up all his profits. "I start seeing the pain in March because I see the gas prices going up little by...

www.wflx.com

WPTV

Credit repair experts warn of 'buy now, pay later' trend

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Due to rising inflation, many consumers are flocking to the popular "buy now, pay later" option. However, credit repair experts are warning of the dangers of missing a payment and how that affects interest rates. Whether you're shopping online, shopping in a store, gassing...
Click10.com

Kroger grocery chain coming to South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Floridians will soon have another grocery store to choose from when doing their weekly groceries. Kroger has announced delivery options for grocery and essential items in South Florida. Customers will have items delivered to their homes using refrigerated vans. The facility will open its...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida hairstylist waits year and a half for unemployment benefits

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Carsa Craighton has been waiting since December 2020 to have more than $4,000 in state unemployment benefits reissued to her Way2Go debit card after the Department of Economic Opportunity took the funds back. “It’s too much,” she told News 6. “It’s been going on too long,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
wflx.com

Florida lawmaker denounces West Palm Beach 'drag show for kids'

A Florida lawmaker plans to propose legislation that would punish parents who take their children to drag shows. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, made the announcement Monday on Twitter in response to last weekend's Pride-themed event in West Palm Beach. Sabatini, who is running for Congress, said he intends to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

FBI warns businesses in Florida, Georgia, 6 other states of scheme using stolen credit card numbers

The FBI in North Carolina is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. A news release from the agency’s Charlotte Division on Monday says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
CHARLOTTE, NC
QSR magazine

Super Chix to Open At Least 12 Stores in Tampa Bay, Florida

SUPER CHIX announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 12 restaurants in Tampa Bay, FL. “We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The Tampa Bay market area is owned and will be developed by Joe Iraqi and Ayman Iraqi along with their operating team. Joe and Ayman are a solid development group, deeply experienced in business startup and expansion, restaurant operations and in the development of a variety of concepts in several markets in the US,” says CEO Darryl Neider. “We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who visits our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with SUPER CHIX."
RESTAURANTS
NBC Miami

Gas Prices Skyrocket Across Florida Over Last Week: AAA

If you think you paid a lot more at the gas pump over the last week in Florida, you are right as the average prices for a gallon went up nearly 20 cents. AAA reports the average price is $4.76 a gallon, up from $4.57 last week. The cost per gallon is up 57 cents over the last month.
MIAMI, FL
10NEWS

'Not if, but when': $5 per gallon gas likely coming to Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The reality of $5 per gallon gas may arrive sooner rather than later. After hitting fresh highs around $4.75 per gallon about a week ago, average gasoline prices are poised to climb even higher, analysts project. The crowd-sourced GasBuddy says gas prices in Tampa have risen by about 17 cents per gallon in the past week.
TAMPA, FL

