ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Paul Klee: Broncos bidding is closed!

By By Paul Klee
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Englewood • Mile High salute to the ultimate winner in the Broncos ownership sweepstakes. Bidders had until close of business Monday to make their case and leave their final answer. That will be $4.5 billion, $5 billion, whatever, well-spent.

Since my friends and I could only come up with the $37 in our pockets, we won’t be the next owners of the Broncos. Bummer. We had big plans, like a return to the "D" helmets.

Good news is, here’s a handy to-do list for the next owner right out of the box: One, sign Russell Wilson to a contract that’s long and rich enough Russ and Ciara can buy the rest of Cherry Hills, too; win four Super Bowls to properly succeed Pat Bowlen's three and prove the transaction was worth all this commotion; start the process of building the new Mile High. The latter's inevitable.

"It'll be the No. 1 decision the new owner will have to make," team president Joe Ellis said in April of a stadium decision.

If the people in charge of Denver hadn't allowed the sad decay of downtown and nearby, the Broncos' next stadium might even be in Denver.

Anyone who knew what central Denver was should be furious at what's happened here. I don't want the Broncos stadium out in the boonies any more than the next guy. But if you're throwing a record pile of cash into a sports franchise, does surviving Denver's record crime or a vast space of suburban restaurants and sportsbooks sound like a better investment?

After watching Wilson connect with Tim Patrick on a gorgeous 50-yard pass play at the team’s offseason workouts on Monday, I scooted up to Empower Field at Mile High and a couple old haunts in downtown Denver. Our family long ago operated a cell phone store on 16th Street Mall, and downtown used to feel like home. Not now. Now it’s a straight-up mess. Not sorry, it is.

As someone who's loved downtown going back 30 years, its current state is terribly sad to see. Nine hundred-or-whatever arrests at Union Station over six months, 40-plus in one day. Civic Center Park closed for a while due to drugs and criminal nonsense. And just on Saturday night a drive-by shooting on 15th and Market.

Good job, Mayor Michael Hancock. Good effort. At least this week, according to his Twitter account, Mikey’s swapping ideas at a convention with Chicago’s delinquent mayor. Lord, help us. And it’s not like Empower Field’s Sun Valley neighborhood is better off, either.

So you’re telling me the next Broncos owner is going to fork over $5 billion or so — the priciest sports franchise ever — then host home games and major sporting events and concerts in a spot that’s eroding like central Denver? Awww. I used to believe in fairytales too.

Maybe the next owner of the Broncos is a dreamer. Maybe he believes if he builds it nearby downtown will come back. Maybe he knows a spot near (on?) Elitch Gardens, or just south of the current Mile High, or elsewhere near downtown. Doubt it. Walmart doesn't pick bad locations. Denver’s decay will play a part in where the next Broncos stadium is built — for better or for hourlong Light Rails to the game.

Denver's sad state puts the boonies in play. When the next owner announces stadium plans for Commerce City ... or unincorporated Arapahoe County ... or out toward the airport, where new subdivisions and chain restaurants continue to pop up ... don’t blame the owner for moving the Broncos. Blame the people in charge who sped up the decay of downtown Denver.

Throw on a retractable roof or windows that go up and down, and a new stadium guarantees a Super Bowl and Final Fours in (kind of, sort of) Denver. Los Angeles opened SoFi Stadium. Boom, Super Bowl LVI. Las Vegas opened Allegiant Stadium. Boom, Super Bowl LVIII.

According to a report from Mike Klis of Gazette news partner 9News, four bidders were expected to throw down on the Broncos Monday: Walmart heir Rob Walton and son-in-law Greg Penner; private-equity billionaire Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, private-equity billionaire Jose E. Feliciano, who recently bought London’s Chelsea soccer club; private-equity billionaire Mat Ishbia, a former Michigan State Spartan.

First thought: How come none of my friends went into the private equity biz?

Second thought: None of these rich folks are paying that kind of dough to stay at Empower Field, which turns 21 in August. The house John Elway built and Peyton Manning helped renovate just had a $30 million upgrade in 2012. Do the Broncos need a new stadium? Nope. Colorado’s got bigger problems thanks to the people in charge. Do you and I both know the next owner would print money like the federal government with a new stadium mega-plex and all the adjacent sportsbooks, restaurants, hotels and condos that would come with it? Yep.

Follow the money, and here’s a hunch it leads out into the boonies. But pay better attention to a city that's in deep trouble, maybe not.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning may have new Broncos role

The Denver Broncos will soon have new ownership. Bob Walton, one of the heirs to the Walmart fortune, is expected to win the bidding for the team with an offer of around $4. 5 billion, the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history. While the bid is all but...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos sell for record $4.65 billion price

The Denver Broncos are no longer for sale. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that it has entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group. Although an official price has yet to be revealed, Mike Klis of 9News reported Tuesday that the deal is for a U.S. sports-franchise record $4.65 billion. The Walton-Penner group’s purchase dwarfs the previous record $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2020.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning could potentially join any group that wins bid for Broncos

Four groups competing to buy the Denver Broncos submitted second-round bids for the team on Monday, according to multiple reports. Those groups are led by Rob Walton, Josh Harris, Jose E. Feliciano and Mat Ishbia. Walton has been considered the presumed favorite to buy the team due to his massive Walmart wealth. If he wants to, Walton could easily out-bid the three other groups.
DENVER, CO
theScore

Walton-Penner family to acquire Broncos for reported record $4.65B

The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, the team announced Tuesday. The agreement, which is subject to approval from the NFL's finance committee and league ownership, calls for the Walton-Penner family to acquire the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust. "I have...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Popculture

Denver Broncos Land New Owners, Sold for Record Price

The Denver Broncos have new owners. On Tuesday, the team announced it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family, who will acquire the team from the Pat Bowlen Trust. According to multiple reports, the Broncos were sold for a record $4.65 billion. Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, was going to buy the as the bids were coming in.
DENVER, CO
Washington Examiner

Walmart heir agrees to buy Denver Broncos for record price

An ownership group headed by a Walmart heir reached an agreement to purchase the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion, a record-setting sale for an NFL franchise. The sale to Rob Walton marks the most expensive purchase of an NFL franchise in the league’s history and is higher than the team’s overall worth. The Broncos are worth about $3.75 billion, according to a Forbes analysis, which is the 10th highest in the league.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Broncos record sale

The 2022 season will truly one of change for the Denver Broncos. They have a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, a new quarterback in Russell Wilson, and now, a new ownership group. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Broncos announced that the ownership group of former Walmart Chairman...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Penner
Person
Ciara
Person
Paul Klee
Person
Russell Wilson
Yardbarker

John Elway Reportedly Passed On A Great Opportunity

Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway is a Denver Broncos lifer. The way he joined the team might have been controversial, but he remains loyal to the franchise to this day. He played for the Broncos from 1983 to 1998, winning Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII before retiring. His legendary...
DENVER, CO
Axios

What's next for the Denver Broncos stadium under new ownership

The Denver Broncos' 21-year-old stadium needs a facelift — but to what extent and who will cover the cost remain up for debate. Driving the news: The record-setting purchase of the team by Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family is spurring talk about a fresh stadium on the horizon.
DENVER, CO
Axios

What Broncos Country is saying about the new owner

The sale isn't final, but the takes on the Broncos' new owners are coming in hot. What they're saying: Reactions from fans and pundits appeared mostly positive. Longtime sports journalist Woody Paige noted that Denver's football team is changing hands from one famous family to another. "Ownership of sport franchises in Colorado [is] fully a family affair," he wrote in the Gazette.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#New Jersey Devils#Sofi Stadium#American Football#Sports#Wils
Axios Denver

Denver Broncos bought by Walmart heir Rob Walton and family

The Denver Broncos officially named a new owner: Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family.Driving the news: Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and her husband, Greg Penner, have purchased the team for $4.65 billion — a U.S. sports franchise record, according to Denver's 9News.The announcement from the team at 9:30pm Tuesday came about 30 hours after the deadline for a handful of investor groups to submit auction-style bids with the highest taking the win.The other three groups, led by Josh Harris, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils; billionaire Jose Feliciano; and mortgage business and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy