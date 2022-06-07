Paul Klee: Broncos bidding is closed!

Englewood • Mile High salute to the ultimate winner in the Broncos ownership sweepstakes. Bidders had until close of business Monday to make their case and leave their final answer. That will be $4.5 billion, $5 billion, whatever, well-spent.

Since my friends and I could only come up with the $37 in our pockets, we won’t be the next owners of the Broncos. Bummer. We had big plans, like a return to the "D" helmets.

Good news is, here’s a handy to-do list for the next owner right out of the box: One, sign Russell Wilson to a contract that’s long and rich enough Russ and Ciara can buy the rest of Cherry Hills, too; win four Super Bowls to properly succeed Pat Bowlen's three and prove the transaction was worth all this commotion; start the process of building the new Mile High. The latter's inevitable.

"It'll be the No. 1 decision the new owner will have to make," team president Joe Ellis said in April of a stadium decision.

If the people in charge of Denver hadn't allowed the sad decay of downtown and nearby, the Broncos' next stadium might even be in Denver.

Anyone who knew what central Denver was should be furious at what's happened here. I don't want the Broncos stadium out in the boonies any more than the next guy. But if you're throwing a record pile of cash into a sports franchise, does surviving Denver's record crime or a vast space of suburban restaurants and sportsbooks sound like a better investment?

After watching Wilson connect with Tim Patrick on a gorgeous 50-yard pass play at the team’s offseason workouts on Monday, I scooted up to Empower Field at Mile High and a couple old haunts in downtown Denver. Our family long ago operated a cell phone store on 16th Street Mall, and downtown used to feel like home. Not now. Now it’s a straight-up mess. Not sorry, it is.

As someone who's loved downtown going back 30 years, its current state is terribly sad to see. Nine hundred-or-whatever arrests at Union Station over six months, 40-plus in one day. Civic Center Park closed for a while due to drugs and criminal nonsense. And just on Saturday night a drive-by shooting on 15th and Market.

Good job, Mayor Michael Hancock. Good effort. At least this week, according to his Twitter account, Mikey’s swapping ideas at a convention with Chicago’s delinquent mayor. Lord, help us. And it’s not like Empower Field’s Sun Valley neighborhood is better off, either.

So you’re telling me the next Broncos owner is going to fork over $5 billion or so — the priciest sports franchise ever — then host home games and major sporting events and concerts in a spot that’s eroding like central Denver? Awww. I used to believe in fairytales too.

Maybe the next owner of the Broncos is a dreamer. Maybe he believes if he builds it nearby downtown will come back. Maybe he knows a spot near (on?) Elitch Gardens, or just south of the current Mile High, or elsewhere near downtown. Doubt it. Walmart doesn't pick bad locations. Denver’s decay will play a part in where the next Broncos stadium is built — for better or for hourlong Light Rails to the game.

Denver's sad state puts the boonies in play. When the next owner announces stadium plans for Commerce City ... or unincorporated Arapahoe County ... or out toward the airport, where new subdivisions and chain restaurants continue to pop up ... don’t blame the owner for moving the Broncos. Blame the people in charge who sped up the decay of downtown Denver.

Throw on a retractable roof or windows that go up and down, and a new stadium guarantees a Super Bowl and Final Fours in (kind of, sort of) Denver. Los Angeles opened SoFi Stadium. Boom, Super Bowl LVI. Las Vegas opened Allegiant Stadium. Boom, Super Bowl LVIII.

According to a report from Mike Klis of Gazette news partner 9News, four bidders were expected to throw down on the Broncos Monday: Walmart heir Rob Walton and son-in-law Greg Penner; private-equity billionaire Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, private-equity billionaire Jose E. Feliciano, who recently bought London’s Chelsea soccer club; private-equity billionaire Mat Ishbia, a former Michigan State Spartan.

First thought: How come none of my friends went into the private equity biz?

Second thought: None of these rich folks are paying that kind of dough to stay at Empower Field, which turns 21 in August. The house John Elway built and Peyton Manning helped renovate just had a $30 million upgrade in 2012. Do the Broncos need a new stadium? Nope. Colorado’s got bigger problems thanks to the people in charge. Do you and I both know the next owner would print money like the federal government with a new stadium mega-plex and all the adjacent sportsbooks, restaurants, hotels and condos that would come with it? Yep.

Follow the money, and here’s a hunch it leads out into the boonies. But pay better attention to a city that's in deep trouble, maybe not.