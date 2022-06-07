ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Taps in goal

 2 days ago

Kassian scored a goal, logged four hits and added two PIM in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4. Kassian saw...

