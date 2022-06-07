ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday Iowa's 3rd Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 3rd Congressional District of Iowa , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 2 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for U.S. House Iowa District 3

Candidates(1):

2. Republican primary for U.S. House Iowa District 3

Candidates(3):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d36P_0g2fGQmT00
Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

Comments / 2

Related
Pen City Current

Mitchell, Widbin defeated in Republican primaries

DES MOINES – Iowa Rep. Joe Mitchell (R-Wayland) was ousted in Tuesday’s primary voting for State Rep. District 87. Mitchell, whose district has changed for the upcoming term due to state redistricting, is serving his second term representing southeast Iowa, including northwest Lee County. The new 87th district...
LEE COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Democrat Deidre DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa — After running unopposed in Iowa's primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates. DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Congressional District#U S House#Democratic#Republican
KCRG.com

Grassley wins primary; will run for eighth term in November

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - US Senator Chuck Grassley will fight to retain his senate seat after defeating challenger Jim Carlin Tuesday evening. Grassley will challenge the Democratic winner in November in order to serve another six-year term. He began his tenure in the U.S. Senate back in 1981. Before...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios Des Moines

A 1-minute guide to the Iowa primary elections

Primary day is finally upon us. Here's a one-minute cheat sheet of what you need to know to vote Tuesday.🗳️ Where to vote: You can look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's website.✉️ If you requested a mail-in ballot that you haven't yet returned, it's too late to send it by mail. Either drop it off at your county's Election Office before polls close or surrender it at your polling place and vote in person.What to bring: You will need to show a government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport. Find an approved list here.⏰ When...
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

2022 Iowa Primary Results

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
IOWA STATE
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

90
Followers
97
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy