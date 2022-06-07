Sandra Lynn Gault, 75, of Vienna, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Sandy was born on Dec. 18, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Glen and Beulah Geraldine (Parrish) Harris. Sandy was a 1964 graduate of Parkersburg High School....
Nancy Jane Boyles Stephens, 87, passed away in her family home in Parkersburg on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was loved and adored by her family and friends. Nancy was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a devoted Sunday school teacher. Nancy is survived by her husband...
Sherry Gail Fulton, 49, of Vincent passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home. At her request, she will be cremated and no services will be observed at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
Kimberly Anne Albrecht, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday. Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated and her family will have a celebration of her life, along with her brother Jason’s, in Canaan Valley in July. The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Kim’s family.
Connie Ruth White, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away June 4, 2022 with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice and Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Michael Alan Hubbard, 74, passed away at his home in Coolville, Ohio, on June 1 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. A son of the late Martha and Russell Hubbard, he was born in Wheeling, WV, on August 28, 1947. He retired from the Bureau of Public Debt after more than 39 years but continued to work in the flower garden on his farm in Coolville. He loved to travel and spent nearly a year of his life in Europe, most importantly in England. He enjoyed a wide circle of friends, maintaining relationships religiously throughout his life. Even late in life, he retained contact with friends from his childhood. He never forgot a birthday or an anniversary, marking each with a card or gift or party. He loved to cook and was famous for his elaborate desserts and hors d’oeuvres.
Sandra Lee Smedley, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2022. Sandy was born Aug. 1, 1943. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was the center and strength of her family. Her smile could light up a room. She lived her life with so much love, grace, and selflessness. She loved spending time with her family, and cooking with her grandchildren.
Pat Henrie, 85, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 5, 1936, in St. George, WV, daughter of the late Forest and Lora Wolfe. Pat graduated from Camden Clark School of Nursing in 1957 and retired from...
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has recognized winners of the Junior American Citizen Creative Expressions Contest. Entries were received from 10th and 11th grade students at Williamstown High School in both the poetry and art categories. Winners at the chapter level were:. * Reagan...
Janice Kay Walden, 86, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away at her home on June 3, 2022. Kay was born in Coolville, June 12, 1935, daughter of the late John Samuel Walden, Jr. and Doris Bingman Walden Earich. She was a 1952 graduate of Carthage Troy High School in Coolville. Following high school, Kay began work in the Academics Records Office at Ohio University as the Office Management Assistant. She retired in 1992, after 40 years of service. Kay never wanted attention focused on herself, but she blessed her family, friends, and community through her quiet acts of service. She attended Grace Brethren Church and was a volunteer at Arcadia Nursing Center. She was also an active member of Restore Coolville, The Helen Macleod Service Guild and Troy Senior Citizens. Friends and family members may remember her best for the cards she sent. She sent cards for any special occasion, carefully choosing a card and even a stamp that reflected the interests of the recipient. Kay decorated for every holiday and especially loved Christmas. Birthday parties hosted by Kay were carefully planned around a theme. This would be carried out in menu, decorations, gifts, and gift wrap.
Roger B. Ramey, 45, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away after a sudden illness Saturday, June 4, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. He was born July 18, 1976, to Carole Kay Smith Ramey in Parkersburg. Roger enjoyed boating, jet skiing and gardening. Those left behind to cherish...
PARKERSBURG — Bentley Kinzer knocked in three runs and Brett Haskins, who went 3 for 3, was the last of seven pitchers host Parkersburg Post 15 used here Wednesday evening at City Park during an 11-2 triumph versus Buckhannon Post 21. Drew Woofter worked the opening two frames with...
Kernie (Carter) Tomblin, 77, of Palestine, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday June 6, 2022. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m., Thursday, Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth and 6 – 9 p.m. Friday, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. Services, noon Saturday, June 11, 2022, Freeman Funeral Home. Interment, Carter Family Cemetery, Harts Creek.
Ralph Edward “Ed” Rankin II, 54, of Washington, WV, passed away June 3, 2022, following a sudden illness. Ed loved God, his family, and his country. He was a proud Army veteran who enjoyed baseball and time with family and friends. Ed fought and won his battle against cancer. He was a special guy with a huge, giving heart.
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports June 7:. * On June 6, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 114 calls for service. * Jody Bartram, 41, of Parkersburg, was arrested June 6 for first-offense driving suspended for DUI. * Billy Ray Murray Jr.,...
George W. Harlow Jr., 79, of Marietta, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Thursday, McClure Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with military honors. Visitation, 9-11 a.m.
HUNTINGTON — In the 2022 season, Lincoln County’s lineup was one that the opposition tried to avoid as much as possible. That was especially the case for slugger Josie Bird, who led the state in home runs in 2021 and was as big of a threat in 2022.
ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Conservancy will hold a celebration for the grand opening of the John Knouse Trail near Athens at 1 p.m. Saturday. The new trail was built in honor of John Knouse, the founder of the Athens Conservancy. Hosted by the Conservancy and Friends of Strouds...
PARKERSBURG — The following Wood County properties were transferred between May 1-20 * James J. Cirigliano III & Jane E. Cirigliano to Braden M Johnson & Katelyn M Bond, Lot 78 North Hills Estates, North Hills district, $278,500. * Ryan S Stanley to Amber L. Cool, Lot 207 Brierwood,...
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on June 2:. * Melvin Stubbs, 45, Parkersburg, was arraigned on charges of burglary and strangulation and released on $30,000 bond. * Steven Edward Parsons, 42, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of second-offense driving while impaired...
