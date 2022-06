MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The two men charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old man in Marietta have been indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury. 41-year-old Oscar Hernandez Diaz has been indicted on one count of Murder, which is a felony in the death of Abraham Olvera. 34-year-old Isaac Hernandez Diaz has been indicted on one count of Complicity in the Commission of an Offense, which is also a felony.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO