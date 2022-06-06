Lee University announces Dean’s List for Spring 2022

The Historical Society of Walton County is invited members of the community to attend a Historic Rest Haven Cemetery Tour on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Tour is conducted by Al Stephens, Trustee of the Society. Al is an experienced docent with the Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta. Attendees will be able to walk with him through the cemetery as he gives some of the history of some of Walton County’s founders. Rest Haven Cemetery is located on the corner of North Madison Avenue and East Spring Street.

