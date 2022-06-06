Lee University announces Dean’s List for Spring 2022

Tyrance Lamar Cherry, age 30, of Loganville, GA, entered into eternal life on Sunday, June 5, 2022. He was a graduate of Central Gwinnett High School and the owner-operator of Cherry’s Washing Solutions, LLC. He is survived by his parents Joana & Ron Cherry, Lawrenceville, GA; sister Márcia Cherry Brownridge, Lawrenceville; sisters and brothers-in-law Jânika Cherry Young (Bryant), Lawrenceville; JoanaD’arc Cherry Roe (Mark), Ashburn, VA; several nieces and nephews across the country; extended family members in Texas, Virginia, and Brazil; and a multitude of close friends.
