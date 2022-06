Sherry Gail Fulton, 49, of Vincent passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home. At her request, she will be cremated and no services will be observed at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.

VINCENT, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO