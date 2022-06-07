PATRICK: State track resonates for Tredway

COLUMBUS – The legacy of Belpre’s lone state championship in boys track and field from 1952 is for the most part always present year after year at the Ohio State Track and Field Meet in Columbus. Dick Tredway at 88 years young has missed attending only a...
HUNTINGTON — In the 2022 season, Lincoln County’s lineup was one that the opposition tried to avoid as much as possible. That was especially the case for slugger Josie Bird, who led the state in home runs in 2021 and was as big of a threat in 2022.
PARKERSBURG — Bentley Kinzer knocked in three runs and Brett Haskins, who went 3 for 3, was the last of seven pitchers host Parkersburg Post 15 used here Wednesday evening at City Park during an 11-2 triumph versus Buckhannon Post 21. Drew Woofter worked the opening two frames with...
PARKERSBURG — A few hiccups and a wayward driver were the main culprits during a long Tuesday for former Parkersburg South golfer Kenny Hess as his bid to reach the 122nd United States Open Championships came to a close following sectional qualifying at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has recognized winners of the Junior American Citizen Creative Expressions Contest. Entries were received from 10th and 11th grade students at Williamstown High School in both the poetry and art categories. Winners at the chapter level were:. * Reagan...
Michael Alan Hubbard, 74, passed away at his home in Coolville, Ohio, on June 1 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. A son of the late Martha and Russell Hubbard, he was born in Wheeling, WV, on August 28, 1947. He retired from the Bureau of Public Debt after more than 39 years but continued to work in the flower garden on his farm in Coolville. He loved to travel and spent nearly a year of his life in Europe, most importantly in England. He enjoyed a wide circle of friends, maintaining relationships religiously throughout his life. Even late in life, he retained contact with friends from his childhood. He never forgot a birthday or an anniversary, marking each with a card or gift or party. He loved to cook and was famous for his elaborate desserts and hors d’oeuvres.
Roger B. Ramey, 45, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away after a sudden illness Saturday, June 4, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. He was born July 18, 1976, to Carole Kay Smith Ramey in Parkersburg. Roger enjoyed boating, jet skiing and gardening. Those left behind to cherish...
Pat Henrie, 85, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 5, 1936, in St. George, WV, daughter of the late Forest and Lora Wolfe. Pat graduated from Camden Clark School of Nursing in 1957 and retired from...
Charles Tristen James McKee-Spradlin, 24, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Funeral, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Visitation, 3 p.m. until the time of service Friday, at the funeral home.
ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Conservancy will hold a celebration for the grand opening of the John Knouse Trail near Athens at 1 p.m. Saturday. The new trail was built in honor of John Knouse, the founder of the Athens Conservancy. Hosted by the Conservancy and Friends of Strouds...
Sylvia Mae Bunner, 96, of Wooster, Ohio, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Sylvia was born Aug. 7, 1925, in Wirt Co., West Virginia to the late George and Malinda (Byrd) Lemley. On Jan. 4, 1949, she married Charles E. Bunner, he preceded her in death on May 3, 2007. They had been married 58 years.
ATHENS, Ohio — Two people were arrested Monday as part of a drug trafficking investigation by the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force and deputies with the Athens County Sheriff, the task force said. Agents conducted a knock-and-talk operation at the Days Inn in Athens as part of the investigation...
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports June 7:. * On June 6, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 114 calls for service. * Jody Bartram, 41, of Parkersburg, was arrested June 6 for first-offense driving suspended for DUI. * Billy Ray Murray Jr.,...
Claudia E. Casto, 66, of Parkersburg, passed away June 7, 2022, at the Eagle Pointe Care Facility. Memorial visitation, 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Ralph Edward “Ed” Rankin II, 54, of Washington, WV, passed away June 3, 2022, following a sudden illness. Ed loved God, his family, and his country. He was a proud Army veteran who enjoyed baseball and time with family and friends. Ed fought and won his battle against cancer. He was a special guy with a huge, giving heart.
BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports June 3:. * Taylor A. McFann, 30, of Coolville, was cited for no motorcycle endorsement. * Anna R. Corbett, 64, of Coolville, was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and was also arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of assault on police officers.
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on June 2:. * Melvin Stubbs, 45, Parkersburg, was arraigned on charges of burglary and strangulation and released on $30,000 bond. * Steven Edward Parsons, 42, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of second-offense driving while impaired...
Anna Dail Bunner, 80, of Macfarlan, WV, died June 5, 2022, at Pine View Continuous Care, Harrisville, WV. She was born April 24, 1942, at Massillon, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Carl and Hazel Marie Sinnett Jenkins. Anna had been a seamstress for 32 years at Cairo Manufacturing, Economy Industries and Hodge Apparel garment factories. She was a member of The Church of Christ, Cairo. She enjoyed helping with Ritchie County 4-H, quilting, embroidering and crafting.
Janice Kay Walden, 86, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away at her home on June 3, 2022. Kay was born in Coolville, June 12, 1935, daughter of the late John Samuel Walden, Jr. and Doris Bingman Walden Earich. She was a 1952 graduate of Carthage Troy High School in Coolville. Following high school, Kay began work in the Academics Records Office at Ohio University as the Office Management Assistant. She retired in 1992, after 40 years of service. Kay never wanted attention focused on herself, but she blessed her family, friends, and community through her quiet acts of service. She attended Grace Brethren Church and was a volunteer at Arcadia Nursing Center. She was also an active member of Restore Coolville, The Helen Macleod Service Guild and Troy Senior Citizens. Friends and family members may remember her best for the cards she sent. She sent cards for any special occasion, carefully choosing a card and even a stamp that reflected the interests of the recipient. Kay decorated for every holiday and especially loved Christmas. Birthday parties hosted by Kay were carefully planned around a theme. This would be carried out in menu, decorations, gifts, and gift wrap.
