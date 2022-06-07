PATRICK: State track resonates for Tredway

Michael Alan Hubbard, 74, passed away at his home in Coolville, Ohio, on June 1 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. A son of the late Martha and Russell Hubbard, he was born in Wheeling, WV, on August 28, 1947. He retired from the Bureau of Public Debt after more than 39 years but continued to work in the flower garden on his farm in Coolville. He loved to travel and spent nearly a year of his life in Europe, most importantly in England. He enjoyed a wide circle of friends, maintaining relationships religiously throughout his life. Even late in life, he retained contact with friends from his childhood. He never forgot a birthday or an anniversary, marking each with a card or gift or party. He loved to cook and was famous for his elaborate desserts and hors d’oeuvres.

COOLVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO