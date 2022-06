PARKERSBURG – A project of Downtown PKB was among 34 chosen for funding from Opportunity Appalachia to encourage economic growth. Downtown PKB was awarded a grant of up to $75,000 for the redevelopment of the 40,000 square foot 820 Market St. in the downtown central business district into a mixed-use facility with retail on the first floor and residential on the second to fifth floors, according to Amanda Stevens, executive director of Downtown PKB.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO