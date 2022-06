Lloyd's of London has hiked the deductible on the insurance policy that helps covers the state's cost of fighting wildfires. For nearly 50 years, the state has purchased catastrophic wildfire insurance coverage from Lloyd’s of London. It’s the only state with such a policy, and the Oregon Department of Forestry says in the last decade alone, Oregon has filed twice as much in claims as the cost of the premiums.

