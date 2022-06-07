Picture This: Collision on Ridge Road

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A person that was hit by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington was taken to the hospital. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened just after 9:40 p.m. They say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. […]

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO