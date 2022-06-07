Picture This: Collision on Ridge Road

NORTH HILLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A chlorine device exploded at North Hills pool, leaving one injured. Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Service were all at North Hills pool early Thursday afternoon. Waverly VFD Captain Chip Umstot said,...
UPDATE (9:31 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7): Putnam County dispatchers say one northbound lane is open at this time. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed down the northbound lanes of US-35 in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say this came in around 8:30 p.m. They say […]
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A person that was hit by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington was taken to the hospital. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened just after 9:40 p.m. They say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. […]
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and Rescue responded to a serious crash at Executive Center Drive and Western Avenue in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, a truck and motorcycle collided. Emergency personnel on the scene told dispatchers that there were non-life-threatening injuries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while...
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Market Street Bridge, located in Center Wheeling is closed until further notice after an overnight fire underneath the span caused damage to the structure, according to the Wheeling Fire Department. The Wheeling Fire Department was called to the bridge around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a...
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Fire Department reports on Twitter that WV Route 2, Warwood Avenue, is closed because of a house fire. The fire is at a home located on 323 Warwood Avenue. We are working to gather more details. Stay with 7News for updates.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police say one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after an accident on Interstate 64. Police say it appears the driver of a GMC Sierra traveling west rear-ended a car just before the Hal Greer Boulevard exit. The incident happened around 5:30 pm.
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports June 7:. * On June 6, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 114 calls for service. * Jody Bartram, 41, of Parkersburg, was arrested June 6 for first-offense driving suspended for DUI. * Billy Ray Murray Jr.,...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An abandoned Parkersburg home caught on fire early on Wednesday morning. The Parkersburg Fire Department received the call around 6:54 a.m. The fire occurred at the 1800 block of Covert Street, and officials responded to the scene within two minutes of getting the call. Fire officials...
A motorcycle crash caused by a wild turkey has claimed the life of an East Liverpool resident. Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said that the driver of the motorcycle, Oliver Humphrey, 72, and his wife, both of East Liverpool, were driving west on state Route 164 just east of New Hagerstown at about 2:42 p.m. Sunday, June 5, when a wild turkey flew into the driver's head.
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wood County dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting. The incident was reported about 11 a.m. Tuesday. It happened in the 100 block of Waverly Road. The condition of the person who was shot was not immediately available. State...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio —The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body near Williamsport this morning. Multiple fire departments responded to route 22 at Deer Creek just outside the village after receiving a call about a body being found. The Pickaway County Coroner’s Office was...
WESTON, W.Va. — A woman died in a wreck on state Route 33 in Weston Sunday evening. According to Weston police, the single vehicle crash occurred at around 6 p.m. near Circle Drive. The woman was traveling alone. Her name hasn’t been released.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Alice Williams lost her oldest sister, Roline Williams, on May 31 when the car Roline was in was fired upon and the car crashed on West Broad Street in Prairie Township. Roline, 40, was a mother of six children with three grandchildren and ever since...
WAVERLY — A Waverly man was shot and injured by authorities Tuesday afternoon after barricading himself inside a Waverly residence for several hours. At approximately 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, Wood County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic problem in progress at 115 Waverly St. in Waverly between a father and son, according to a press release from Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard.
WASHINGTON CO., Ohio (WTAP) - Residents in the Washington County area is telling officials that people are stealing packages off of their porches. Officials say that they have received multiple calls of people stealing packages. Many of these calls coming from the State Route 339 area mainly in Vincent and...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the initial call came in from a couple fisherman who found a body floating in the West Fork River in Hepzibah. Detectives and other deputies are at the scene, and fire, rescue and EMS are removing the body from...
