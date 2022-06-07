Eastern baseball advances to national D-III finals

Eastern shortstop Zach Donahue of South Windsor celebrates the Warriors' Monday win. Jimmy Naprstek / Courtesy Eastern Conneticut

The Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team needs two wins against one opponent to secure a national championship.

Four pitchers combined on an eight-hitter Monday as the Warriors advanced to the NCAA Division III national tournament championship round with an 8-1 win over LaGrange College at Perfect Game Field in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Eastern (47-3) will take a 21-game winning streak into the best-of-three finals against reigning national champion Salisbury University (39-10). Game 1 was scheduled to begin today at noon with Game 2 set for 3:30 p.m. A deciding game for the title, if needed, is slated for noon Wednesday.

Seeded fourth in the original field of the eight national tournament teams and ranked seventh nationally, Salisbury has won its three games by a combined margin of 20-9, beating fifth-seeded Wisconsin-Stevens Point twice and No. 1 seed Marietta College once.

Seeded second in the tournament and ranked No. 1 nationally, Eastern won its three games by a combined score of 22-7, twice defeating third-seeded and No. 4 nationally-ranked LaGrange after opening with a win over seventh-seeded Baldwin Wallace University.

The Warriors are seeking their fifth national championship.

The top seven batters in the Eastern lineup all reached base at least twice, with five of them contributing at least two hits to the 15-hit attack Monday. The Warriors led 7-0 in the fourth inning and did not look back.

John Mesagno had three hits, drove in three runs, and scored one for Eastern. Luke Broadhurst of Stafford reached base three times with a double, single and walk.

Zach Donahue of South Windsor had two singles and scored two runs and contributed a highlight-reel play deep in the hole to throw out Rhett Hebert leading off the third inning. Ryan Bagdasarian of Glastonbury had a single and walk and scored the first run of the game on Broadhurst’s double in the first.

Jack Wallace was the winning pitcher in relief.