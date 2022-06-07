ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, WV

Ralph Edward “Ed” Rankin, II,

WVNews
 2 days ago

Ralph Edward “Ed” Rankin, II, 54, of Washington, WV passed away June 3, 2022,. following a sudden illness. Ed loved God, his family, and his country. He was a proud Army veteran who enjoyed baseball and time with family and friends. Ed fought and...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

James 'Jimmy' Elwood Gray

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — James “Jimmy” Elwood Gray, 74, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at United Hospital Center with family by his side after several years of loving in-home care from his immediate family. He was born January 7, 1948, Clarksburg, WV, the son of the late Harold Elwood and Lucille Marie Sheaffer Gray.
CLARKSBURG, WV
City
Ravenswood, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
WVNews

Five locals are Class AAA softball honorable mentions

CLARKSBURG, W.va. (WV News) — Three Bridgeport players and two Buckhannon-Upshur players were named Class AAA all-state honorable mentions for this season, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association announced Wednesday. Representing Bridgeport are seniors Makenna Smith and Maci Cook and junior Rachel Mason. In games for which stats are...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

On the Mark: North-South Classic Data

COACHES CORNER: The WCHS-TV/FOX 11 North-South All-Star Football Classic is set for tomorrow (Saturday) at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagles Stadium. The game kicks off at 12:06. It will air live on WCHS-TV, with coverage beginning at noon. Brian Thomas of Musselman High School is the head coach...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Alexander was sought like none other

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Back before there was Steve Slaton, there was Robert Alexander. Before Pat White, too, and Noel Devine. Yeah, before Tavon Austin or Geno Smith or Stedman Bailey or Amos Zereoue or the running back who ran for more yards than any other in West Virginia history, Avon Cobourne.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Day camp for children held in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg League for Service and Harrison County Parks and Recreation joined June 4 to hold a day camp for 20 children. The camp featured a trail walk taught by "Mother Nature" (Wilma Carder), which included information about West Virginia folklore. Larry Forinash taught...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

YCF North Central West Virginia awards $327,000 in scholarships for 2022-23

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. on Wednesday announced 110 scholarships totaling $327,000 have been awarded for the 2022-2023 academic year. Applications were evaluated by scholarship committees of more than 100 volunteers from across the North Central West Virginia region. YCF...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

The Register-Herald. June 3, 2022. Editorial: Avoid sinking more dollars into losing proposition. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, made a preposterous late game pitch this past week, calling for partial government ownership of the economically endangered Pleasants Power Station. He wants the West Virginia Public Energy Authority – a body whose members are appointed by the governor and whose mission is to foster, encourage, and promote the mineral development industry in West Virginia – to throw whatever weight it might have behind the survival of an ailing power plant, which like most all other coal-fired facilities across the country has been on life support in recent years. By way of example, company executives are planning for the sale or deactivation of the Pleasants County facility by 2023 – next year.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
WVNews

South Harrison, Doddridge players make All-LKC baseball

South Harrison and Doddridge County each had two players make the All-Little Kanawha Conference baseball second team and three players make the honorable mention list, the conference announced this week. From the Hawks, pitcher Josh Thomaschek and infielder Dylan Richards are on the second team. Thomaschek, a junior, had 66...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Board of Education receives update on public schools safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Board of Education heard an update on school safety procedures during its monthly meeting Wednesday in Charleston. The briefing, which came on the heels of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, highlighted the collaborative relationship between the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and the West Virginia Fusion Center in the ongoing efforts to keep schools safe in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

South Harrison's Richards signs with Alderson Broaddus baseball

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison baseball’s top hitter and base runner will be taking his talents to the next level. Dylan Richards, who led the Hawks this year in batting average (.422), runs (34), hits (35) and stolen bases (19) in games with stats available on MaxPreps, signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play next year for Alderson Broaddus University.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Secretary of State reminds businesses to file annual reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office is reminding business owners to file their annual reports by the end of the month. The office recently mailed postcard notices to over 89,000 businesses registered in the state of West Virginia that have not yet completed their Annual Report filing.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

The dangers in holding the line

They remembered law enforcement officer Tom Baker on Wednesday. Those who knew him best will remember him for the rest of their lives, cheated of the time they should have been able to have spent with him. The Nicholas County deputy sheriff was honored by hundreds as his funeral was...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont, West Virginia, High School sets plans for new sports complex

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Tuesday evening, East Fairmont High School officials and other community stakeholders gathered at the school to discuss a potential new sports complex to be hosted on East Fairmont’s campus. The proposed sports complex is projected to cost between $7 million and $8 million, and,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

College Hall ballot features 3 with West Virginia football ties

Three individuals with ties to West Virginia University are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. Defensive back Aaron Beasley, wide receiver Chris George and coach Jim Carlen have all been on ballots in the past and are each on this year’s ballot as well.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Weston (West Virginia)

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A woman died as a result of a vehicle accident in Lewis County Sunday evening, according to the Weston Police Department. Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 33 East just before 6 p.m., according to a press release from the department. The incident occurred near the intersection at Circle Drive.
WESTON, WV

