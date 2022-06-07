ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Buursma: Can the number of mass shootings be reduced?

More mass shootings. More thoughts and prayers.

The Republican plan to address mass shootings is to do nothing, so the tragedies will continue. Why expect otherwise?

The Democrat plan is to conduct background checks for gun buyers, require waiting periods for gun purchases, and ban assault weapons. But would such a plan make an impact? We cannot answer this question definitively, but logic can give us an idea.

Researchers have already examined the mass shootings which occurred during the last several decades. Maybe their results can help answer the following questions.

First, what percentage of mass shooting perpetrators had previously been convicted of violent crimes or had “officially” or “legally” been identified as “dangerous” because of mental health concerns?

Second, what percentage of perpetrators had purchased their firearm less than 48 or 72 hours (or whatever waiting period is desired) prior to shooting people en masse?

Third, what percentage of the shooters used “assault weapons”? Of course, we would need to define “assault weapon” and then apply that definition to each of the mass shooting cases.

The answer to this third question would raise another.

Fourth, if “assault weapons” were banned, could perpetrators inflict similar damage with other weapons which would be available? Again, we don’t know definitively, but we can conjecture whether a person wanting to shoot multiple people could find an effective firearm to do so. I am no gun expert, so more qualified people should answer this fourth question.

Researchers, studying in depth, have tried to find commonalities among perpetrators.

School shooters tend to be young white males who suffered emotional trauma during their younger years. Six of the nine most deadly shootings during the last six years were committed by young adults, 21 years or younger.

Work site and religious site shooters tend to be forty something year old white males. Commercial site (stores and workplaces) shooters tend to be white men in their 30s with a history of violence and crime.

With tongue in cheek, perhaps white males younger than 55 should be prohibited from owning firearms. That might nearly eliminate the problem.

To determine the likely effectiveness of proposed legislation, we simply need plug in a few numbers to a formula which would read something like this:

Number of mass shooting deaths minus the number of deaths caused by shooters who would have been disqualified from owning weapons because of mental conditions minus the number caused by shooters who bought their weapons within three days of their rampage minus the number caused by shooters who owned an “assault weapon” (per the definition agreed upon earlier) equals the lives still likely to have been lost even with proposed firearm regulations.

If we add another variable which can be legislated and prohibit firearm sales to those under 21 years of age (we already apply this strategy to sales of alcohol), we can likely reduce the number further.

Estimating the number of lives to be saved through legislated regulations is one consideration. Another is the political and constitutional battles and arguments which certainly will come with attempts to regulate firearms. The fur will fly, and our already polarized country will be further divided.

We must acknowledge mass shootings will continue. Furthermore, we must recognize we will never know the precise number of mass shootings which would be prevented. But we do have a clue.

States regulate firearms differently. They also have varying death rates connected to firearms.

Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New York are on the light end with 4 or 5 deaths per 100,000 people (CDC figures for 2020).

Mississippi, Louisiana, Wyoming, Missouri, Alabama and Alaska bear the brunt of the horror with 23-28 deaths per 100,000.

Logic suggests we compare gun laws in these two sets of states to determine the degree of correlation. Of course factors besides gun laws play a role in the death rates, but we may gain insight from the differences we observe.

Finally, America should establish an easily remembered national telephone exchange similar to 911 (222 for instance) which any distraught American intent on suicide or harm to others can call for help. Sometimes an angry man who has an ear which will listen, perhaps one belonging to a psychologist, will set aside his anger, frustration, and violence after he vents.

— Community Columnist Ray Buursma is a resident of Holland. Contact him at writetoraybuursma@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

