CONNECTIONS: The Thursday Morning Club turns 130 years old

The art of improvisation may not be lost, but in the classical music world, improvising musicians are rare. J.S. Bach could do it. So could Handel, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, and several others. By the early 20th century, however, note-reading musicians outnumbered improvisers by about a million to one, thanks in part to the advent of recorded music. That’s why it is a rare treat to hear a program like the one Crescendo has put together for June 10 in Lakeville and June 12 in Great Barrington: Conventional performances of music from the Italian and English Renaissance and early Baroque period are common enough, but improvised ones are not, and in any Crescendo program there is a good chance you’ll hear something rare or even newly discovered.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO