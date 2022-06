GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — A woman has been arrested after deputies say she shot her son in the leg in May. On May 30, at around 1:40 a.m., a Geneva County investigator was informed of a shooting that had occurred at County Road 105 in Hartford. Dispatch told the investigator that the victim and suspect were located at West Malvern Highway in Malvern.

GENEVA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO