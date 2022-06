It wasn’t just another peaceful day on the water! These Florida deputies had to commandeer a boat to catch a jet ski thief. This incident was caught on body cam when Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies approached a family on a dock and asked them if they could catch a ride on their boat to apprehend the thief. The family obliged and the adventure began. The deputies caught up to the thief whose jet ski ran out of gas! We also hear the thief tell the deputies that he can’t swim!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO