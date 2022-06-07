ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

Aurora's Morgan Schmitt caps senior season with podium finish in the 1600

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srssa_0g2fEGGr00

COLUMBUS — Morgan Schmitt enjoyed her first time running at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Good thing because Schmitt, an Ohio State commit, will be running there a lot over the next several years.

The Aurora senior's first race at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium resulted in a sixth-place finish in the Division I 1600-meter run Saturday, as she hit her main goal of running a sub-five (4:59.51).

"My goal was to break five because it's just a mile mark I've been shooting for the whole season," Schmitt said. "So I'm glad I got that and then the podium was just an extra bonus."

In her second race, the 3200, Schmitt passed a few runners throughout the middle laps to take 12th with a time of 11:28.67.

It's safe to say Schmitt enjoyed her new home, though she admitted that the bar on the inner edge of the track required some adjustment.

"I've only run with one other track [like] that," Schmitt said. "I just had to make sure I didn't hit that, someone else fell earlier today, but the track was nice and it was a nice firmness. I felt a lot of bounce coming off of it. The whole atmosphere was just fun."

Two top-12 finishes in the state.

A podium finish in the 1600.

The Ohio State commitment.

It was a fitting cap on a remarkable senior season for Schmitt, who spent a good chunk of the previous two years battling injuries, including a broken femur last year.

"It was just a good year because last year I was hurt, so I wanted to come back and just really make my mark," Schmitt said. "I just kept that in mind throughout the whole season to work hard."

Finally given the chance to show what she could do, Schmitt certainly did with an impressive cross-country season that included a league championship, a district runner-up finish and a 14th-place run at the state meet.

Track season was no different, right down to her state debut, when Schmitt showed impressive restraint early amidst a crowded pack of runners.

"At the beginning, I felt kind of boxed in," Schmitt said. "There were so many girls, all in the same spot, but I knew I would be able to get out and make my way up through the next couple laps."

Her splits in Saturday's 1600 were remarkably consistent — 1:13.78 in the opening 400, 1:16.96 in the next, 1:16.38 in the third lap and 1:12.39 to pass three runners on her way to the finish line.

"I don't really like to do either a positive or negative split," Schmitt said. "I like to keep it pretty even and then I looked at the clock on the last lap and I saw I needed to just go."

Schmitt was one of three Aurora seniors to compete Saturday as Aiden Henderson took ninth in the high jump and Lauren Tincher tied for 11th in the long jump.

"What's fun is that my first year, [with Aiden's] sister Corinne, I came down [to state] with a Henderson and a Tincher, [who] was a freshman, and then we come back with another Henderson and a Tincher and we add a Schmitt this year," Greenmen coach Kory Rorabaugh said. "It's been bittersweet and such a privilege to coach."

Tincher came an inch shy of making finals as her third jump measured 17-8.50 and a 17-9.50 was the ninth and final mark to advance. Still, Rorabaugh said Tincher was pleased with her day — with all three of her jumps topping 17 feet — and simply pleased to be back — she just missed state last year after making it as a freshman.

"She is that special kid for me, like an athlete that I know that [I] will forever have a bond and have a relationship with and I'm very proud of her," Rorabaugh said. "She's very happy with how she jumped today."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Aurora, OH
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Owens
Person
Morgan Schmitt
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy