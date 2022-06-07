Laura Ingraham: Can Biden get any worse?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed Democrats' "primetime" Jan. 6 Committee hearing as a "flop," telling viewers on "The Ingraham Angle" that the hearing is "ludicrous." LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats and liberals, they've been flopping in primetime television for years. It's always the same, right? It's misleading information, vicious innuendo, attempts to connect the dots that never quite pay off. That drumbeat, constant drumbeat of demonization and distraction. It's neither entertaining nor edifying. It's just bad programing. Now tonight began with Chair Bennie Thompson captivating a small audience at the Jan. 6 hearing on Capitol Hill, with what ended up being a 12-minute snooze fest that was very heavy on rhetoric.

