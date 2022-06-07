ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

Fights on Long Beach boardwalk prompt calls for more police patrols

By Alice Gainer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KfHF_0g2fE4lO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0gwZ_0g2fE4lO00
Recent fights prompt calls for more police presence on Long Beach boardwalk 01:59

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- There is a push for boardwalk safety after several recent fights in Long Beach .

One business owner is demanding more police patrols.

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the video and police response.

Police say there have been three recent teen fights at the boardwalk in Long Beach, all near Edwards Boulevard. The most recent happened this past Saturday at around 9 p.m.

"A call came in as a large fight and when police arrived the fight had already broken up," Long Beach Police Commissioner Ron Walsh said.

Brian Braddish, owner of Riptides along the boardwalk, shared a video.

"Guys riding dirt bikes on the boardwalk, mopeds on the boardwalk, and zero police present," Braddish said. "We want to see police restore order to the boardwalk before someone gets really hurt."

It was breezy and chilly on Monday night and still the boardwalk was pretty crowded, so the owner of Riptides says because of the crowds there should be police patrolling anyway.

Gainer didn't notice any patrols, but people she spoke with say they see them.

"They're just kind of walking up and down the boardwalk. I've seen them especially parked over by all the parking lots," one person said.

"There are a lot of them, on the road, on the boardwalk, on the beach," another person said.

Police say as summer progresses and the crowds grow, so too does their patrolling.

"Our police cars are coming up on the boardwalk. They are doing patrols from one end of the boardwalk to another. Starting this week, we are going to be initiating our beach patrols, ATVs up on the boardwalk and out on the beach. We've already started to initiate our bicycle patrols," Walsh said. "Every year around this time we experience an increase in these types of calls. Kids are getting out of school. They become restless. They're at the beach."

"Sometimes the kids get wild -- they go drink under boardwalk and they start to get loud," one person said.

"We need everyone -- students, parents, the public, schools, the community -- to be on the same page. If you see something, call the police. You hear something, call the school," said Dr. Jennifer Gallagher, superintendent of the Long Beach School District.

Police say they're investigating these recent incidents and hope they're the last for the season.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Woman fatally struck by car on Long Island, police say

GREENLAWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman died after she was hit by a car on Long Island overnight, police said on Thursday. The 33-year-old pedestrian was walking in the vicinity of Park and Hartland avenues when a driver hit her with his car at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. The victim was pronounced dead […]
ACCIDENTS
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Man rescued following boat crash near Fire Island

Officials say a man was rescued after being ejected from his boat on Wednesday night near Fire Island. According to Marine Bureau officers, Michael Greene was operating a 25-foot Grady-White boat when he is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the Fire Island Pines bulkhead. Greene...
ISLIP, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, NY
Long Beach, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Staten Island mom livid after 6-year-old left on school bus

NEW YORK -- A Staten Island mother wants answers after she says her young daughter was left behind on a school bus about an hour after she boarded it on her way to school.CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to the little girl and her mother on Wednesday."When my friends were not there, I felt a little bit sad," 6-year-old Jayde Carlsen said.The little girl said she was on her way to school on May 27 when she fell asleep on the bus and woke up alone.The bus was parked near Mason Avenue and Quintard Street, about a mile from her school,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Multiple pedestrians struck by car on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Multiple pedestrians were struck by a car Wednesday morning on Staten Island.It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Cromwell Avenue and Hylan Boulevard in the Dongan Hills neighborhood. Fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. It's unclear what caused the crash or whether the driver stayed at the scene. Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story. 
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Walsh
PIX11

New photos: Suspect in MTA bus driver stabbing

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDEN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police released on Tuesday night a photo of a man wanted in connection to the stabbing of a bus driver in Brooklyn. The suspect attempted to evade paying for the fare on a bus near Ocean and Flatbush avenues around midnight on Tuesday, according to authorities. The 39-year-old driver […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Boardwalk#Patrolling
The Staten Island Advance

Gun-toting man, 31, allegedly asked Staten Island neighbor, ‘Do we have a problem?’ His answer is a 2-year prison sentence.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Clifton man who allegedly threatened a neighbor with a gun shortly before firing it in his backyard last year has pleaded guilty to a weapon charge. The events unfolded in front of Erick Ng’s Chianti Court home at about 7:25 p.m. last June 17, according to police and a criminal complaint.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Long Island officials ID man, 19, fatally shot in quadruple shooting

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a quadruple shooting on Long Island over the weekend. Jaden O. Johnson, 19, was fatally shot in the incident on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead at around 10:10 p.m. Saturday. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said. A 23-year-old […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
CBS New York

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brooklyn, 2 others injured

NEW YORK - A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles. Authorities say one person was removed from under the vehicle. Two others were also taken to the hospital.   Chopper 2 was over the scene in Canarsie, Brooklyn just before 4 p.m. Police say two vehicles ended up on the sidewalk in front of a home. There's no word yet on what caused the accident. 
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS New York

Police: MTA bus driver stabbed, slashed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An MTA bus driver was stabbed early Tuesday morning while on duty in Brooklyn. It happened around 12:20 a.m. at Ocean and Flatbush avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Police said the 39-year-old driver confronted a man who entered the bus through a rear door. After getting into an argument, he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed above the eye. "This is a regular working-class guy who was doing the business of the city, making sure people could get where they need to go when the subway was down, and he was subjected to a unprovoked and horrible attack. This criminal must be caught, and he should get the maximum penalty under the law," TWU Local 100 Vice President Pete Donohue said in a statement.The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been reported.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

5 Kids From LI Youth Facility Arrested for Window-Smashing Burglary Spree

Five kids living at a Long Island youth facility are now facing charges after window-smashing break-ins at a series of Syosset businesses on Tuesday. Nassau County Police responded to the area of Cold Spring Road for a report of glass breaks at a long list of businesses, including a bakery, a dry cleaner, a sushi place, a pharmacy and a wine shop.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy