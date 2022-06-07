ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CUMTD changing routes through U of I Campustown

By Marley Capper
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes are coming to the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District’s schedule, particularly in the Campustown area of town.

The MTD usually cuts back on Campustown routes whenever there is a break in school, but the MTD is also dealing with a driver shortage. That shortage has also caused route changes and cuts around Champaign-Urbana for the last two years.

“We want to restore our frequencies in the community and restore our frequencies on campus just as much,” said MTD Chief of Staff Amy Snyder. “So the key is having enough qualified bus operators.”

Snyder encouraged qualified drivers to apply for a job with the MTD.

