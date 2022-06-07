Jurassic World’s Scott Haze Wears Raptor Claw Crocs at Premiere

The dino blockbuster whimpers to a close as Colin Trevorrow’s third instalment of the long-running beastie franchise chooses to play it safe. In 2019, JJ Abrams’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker served up a string of emptily familiar set pieces as it brought the curtain down on Episode IX – the final instalment of a sequel trilogy. Ever since, fans of the furiously divisive penultimate instalment, The Last Jedi, have argued that The Rise of Skywalker’s original co-writer/director, Colin Trevorrow, would have delivered a far more rewardingly risk-taking finale had he not left because of “creative differences”. Now, Trevorrow, who graduated from the Sundance prize-winning indie fantasy Safety Not Guaranteed to directing the behemoth Jurassic World in 2015, gets another shot at closing out a blockbuster trilogy in adventurous fashion. Yet perhaps chastened by his bruising experiences on Star Wars, he has gone for the Abrams option following a formula in which surprises are few, plodding is the order of the day and safety is absolutely guaranteed.

MOVIES ・ 53 MINUTES AGO