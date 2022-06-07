ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jurassic World’s Scott Haze Wears Raptor Claw Crocs at Premiere

westobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Jurassic Crocs. Scott Haze showed off some ferocious footwear when he hit the red carpet for at the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Dominion, held at Los Angeles’ world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre on...

westobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jurassic World Dominion review – prehistory repeats itself

The dino blockbuster whimpers to a close as Colin Trevorrow’s third instalment of the long-running beastie franchise chooses to play it safe. In 2019, JJ Abrams’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker served up a string of emptily familiar set pieces as it brought the curtain down on Episode IX – the final instalment of a sequel trilogy. Ever since, fans of the furiously divisive penultimate instalment, The Last Jedi, have argued that The Rise of Skywalker’s original co-writer/director, Colin Trevorrow, would have delivered a far more rewardingly risk-taking finale had he not left because of “creative differences”. Now, Trevorrow, who graduated from the Sundance prize-winning indie fantasy Safety Not Guaranteed to directing the behemoth Jurassic World in 2015, gets another shot at closing out a blockbuster trilogy in adventurous fashion. Yet perhaps chastened by his bruising experiences on Star Wars, he has gone for the Abrams option following a formula in which surprises are few, plodding is the order of the day and safety is absolutely guaranteed.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks fierce in black leather alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert put on a show-stopping display on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. The country music singer looked sensational in a black off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her curves. Miranda’s gown featured a faux leather bust and straps that highlighted her decolletage, and she completed her look with diamond jewelry and strappy heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
The Guardian

Draw two eye lines for a simple summer look

If you are happy to eschew makeup come summer, good for you. If you’re part of the population trying to adapt a penchant for maquillage to the changing climate, read on. The easiest way to approach it is to keep things simple but bold. Which is where the outer eyeliner comes in. Two sharp lines – be sure to keep the space in between – some strategically placed concealer to lift the skin and a nude hue across the lips is the minimal way to reinvent your makeup for right now.
MAKEUP
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #358: Sunday, June 12

Looking for a little help with your daily word puzzle, or the actual solution to the June 12 (358) Wordle? Openers and follow-ups can be easy—routine, even. But when I need to make a third guess after an unproductive start? Now that's tricky. The phonetic alphabet can help here: BRAVO, DELTA, HOTEL, OSCAR, and TANGO are all decent enough words in a pinch, and at the very least help me keep the ball rolling.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy