ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Prep Sports Notebook: Three Beechwood baseball players named first-team all-state by coaches

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three juniors on the Beechwood baseball team that won the 9th Region championship for the third consecutive season were named first-team all-state by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association. Brice Estep, Cameron Boyd and Mitchell Berger were the Beechwood players among the 22 first-team selections. The other local...

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky officially announces hiring of new assistant to John Calipari's staff

Kentucky had an opening on its men’s basketball coaching staff this offseason, but now that spot has been filled. Head coach John Calipari is hiring K.T. Turner as an assistant, bringing him to Lexington after Turner spent the 2021-22 season under Porter Moser at Oklahoma. In a release from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Beechwood#Coaches Poll#Football Players#University Of Kentucky#Sports
WLWT 5

Incoming West Clermont freshman, son of former Bengal garners offer from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The son of a former Cincinnati Bengal has garnered a recruiting offer from Ohio State University. And he just finished eighth grade. Chris Henry Jr., son of the late former Bengal Chris Henry, announced earlier this week he had received an offer from the Buckeyes who say he performed well enough at an OSU camp this week to impress the coaching staff.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

DPS breaks ground on $11M renovation of Welcome Stadium

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is spending $11 million to upgrade Welcome Stadium, which has faced a lot of scrutiny in recent years especially after the Bengals practiced on the field and star receiver A.J. Green got hurt. Renovations are already underway to try and transform Welcome Stadium to...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

FOX19 NOW’s Betsy Ross to receive prestigious Silver Circle Award

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over the past four decades, Betsy Ross has been a trailblazer in sports and news broadcasting. Ross was one of the first women to break into national sports news and her successes have made her a loyal staple in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke surprised...
golfcourseindustry.com

Arcis Golf adds another Ohio club to its portfolio

Arcis Golf has added Four Bridges Country Club in Liberty Township, Ohio, to its growing portfolio. This is the ninth club acquisition completed by Arcis in less than a year. The Four Bridges community has 3,200 residents within Liberty Township, located in Ohio’s Butler County, and is in the center of the fast-growing I-75 corridor north of Cincinnati.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More University, Lakeside Park-Crestview PD partnership offers students real-world experience

Www.thomasmore.edu”>Thomas More University criminal justice students are getting real-world experience through a continued partnership with the Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills police department. This partnership benefits both the students and Northern Kentucky police departments, who have faced diminishing applicant pools in recent years. Seeking a hands-on career preparation opportunity for her...
LAKESIDE PARK, KY
Fox 19

Case against ex-Bearcat basketball player dismissed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A domestic violence case against a former University of Cincinnati basketball player has been dropped. The ex-Bearcat allegedly pulled his girlfriend’s hair and dragged her up the stairs, according to court documents. Documents show that the alleged incident took place on April 28 at their shared...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY NAACP to present its Regional Diversity Awards event on Friday at Newport Syndicate

The Northern Kentucky Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), is hosting its annual Regional Diversity Awards Celebration and Recognition event on Friday at the Newport Syndicate. The event will recognize outstanding diversity initiatives, projects, and services demonstrated throughout Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Campbell, Gallatin, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Gallatin; Kenton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ohio County in southeastern Indiana East central Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana Northern Kenton County in northern Kentucky Northern Campbell County in northern Kentucky Boone County in northern Kentucky Central Gallatin County in northern Kentucky Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, Harrison, North College Hill, Madeira and Edgewood. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 18. I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 165 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 174 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy