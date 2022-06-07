Editorial: Ohio Ethics Commission Omission

Concern about the appearance of impropriety has suddenly returned to Ohio state government. Eleven days into his job as Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction, former Vice President of the Ohio State Board of Education, Steve Dackin resigned citing concerns raised over “revolving door” questions. Crucially, Dackin refused any compensation for his time as state superintendent.

Dackin ran the candidate selection process for the superintendent search by the state board of education. It’s a violation of Ohio Ethics law for a public official to receive compensation from an employment contract authorized by a body the official served on for a year after resigning from the board.

Dackin’s resignation without compensation saves the Ohio Ethics Commission from an embarrassment like the financial disclosure filings of former Public Utilities of Ohio-PUCO Chairman Sam Randazzo.

Every year between 2007 and 2020 Randazzo filed a financial disclosure form with the ethics commission, covering his work as a PUCO Nominating Council member or PUCO Chairman. Each year Randazzo’s financial disclosure form showed income from solely owned consulting companies, with no information on the clients providing the income.

First Energy’s deferred prosecution agreement and $230 million fine for providing $60 million in bribe money used to secure a billion dollar bailout for financially failing nuclear and coal fired power plants came with an admission of $22 million in payments to Randazzo. First Energy further admitted $4.3 million of the Randazzo payment was a bribe for assistance in securing the bailout and other rulings to facilitate First Energy profits.

Randazzo has been charged with no crimes and denies taking any illegal action as Chairman for First Energy. But there is a huge unaddressed issue regarding Randazzo for the Ohio Ethics Commission to answer for.

Ohio’s ethics law says financial disclosure statements must include the source of funds and the amount of income received when the public official knows or has reason to know the revenue comes from a source doing business or seeking to do business of any kind with the official or official’s agency. First Energy was obviously interested in the business of PUCO regulation.

Sam Randazzo’s resignation was tendered within minutes of public knowledge of his financial relationship to First Energy. A relationship revealed when the FBI raided his Columbus residence as part of the federal conspiracy case against the First Energy bailout bill.

It is against Ohio law, supposed to be enforced by the ethics commission, to accept anything of value that is of such a character as to manifest substantial and improper influence upon the public official with respect to that person’s duties.

Either $22 million is not substantial or the Ohio Ethics Commission is only a sometimes serious state agency.