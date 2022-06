Liquid laundry detergent might leave your clothes smelling and looking clean, but there are some downsides. Most come in plastic packaging, and with less than 10 per cent of plastic actually being recycled, the rest ends up in landfill, polluting our oceans or being burnt.So for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint, laundry sheets sound like a solid solution. The sheets dissolve in the washing machine, consist of natural ingredients and come in plastic-free (and often even compostable) packaging.But we’re wondering – as we do with more all-natural, eco-friendly cleaning products – whether they actually get the job done...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO