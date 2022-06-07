ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday Iowa's 2nd Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 2nd Congressional District of Iowa , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 2 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for U.S. House Iowa District 2

Candidates(1):

2. Republican primary for U.S. House Iowa District 2

Candidates(1):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d36P_0g2fBQxW00
Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Todd Halbur scores big upset in Iowa GOP state auditor primary

The establishment candidate should have focused more on the Iowa Republican primary for state auditor. Unofficial returns from the June 7 election show Mary Ann Hanusa received 79,875 votes (48.8 percent) to 83,843 votes (51.2 percent) for Todd Halbur. The result shocked me, since Hanusa had the public backing of the governor, most of Iowa's Congressional delegation, and many state legislators, whereas Halbur was virtually unknown when he filed nominating papers in March.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa early voting sets a record

Iowa’s commissioner of elections says early voting in this year’s Primary Election will set a record in a non-presidential year. Secretary of State Paul Pate said more than 73,000 Iowans voted by absentee ballot. “Redistricting and a lot of districts getting merged now and new faces and then...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Reynolds’ Backed Candidates Defeat Handful Of House GOP Members

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed a handful of GOP Primary candidates for Iowa House seats. All were running against House Republicans who opposed her state scholarships for 10-thousand students and the governor’s picks won on Tuesday. Reynolds helped defeat the Republican chairman of the House...
DES MOINES, IA
WEKU

Here's why more people aren't running for governor in Iowa's primary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though Iowa is one of 36 states with a race for governor this November, voters won't get to choose between different candidates for governor in Tuesday's primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds is running unopposed, with a late-in-the-primary endorsement from former...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

2022 Iowa Primary Results

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
IOWA STATE
