History of the Opera House: The Williams sisters on stage

By Kathy King Johnson
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Taylor Williams played the Wicked Witch of the West in the 2010 production of the "Wizard of Oz" when she was in the 10th grade. In the 11th grade she played Will Rogers’ wife Betty in "The Will Rogers Follies." Will Rogers was played by Trent Davis. Senior year, Taylor was cast as Golde, Tevyes’ wife in "Fiddler on the Roof," once again played by Trent Douglas.

According to her father Ron Williams, “Taylor and Trent had an amazing chemistry on stage because they had grown up together at school and church. They played off each other's talents like professional actors, often ad libbing with one another. They were that good together.”

Taylor was followed on the Opera House stage by her younger sister, Caitlin. “They actually played together in one production, the 'Will Rogers Follies' in 2012,” said Ron Williams. Taylor played the wife and Caitlin, who was in middle school, played her oldest daughter.

As a freshman in 2014, Caitlin was the evil step-sister in "Cinderella." She was cast in the lead as Maria in "The Sound of Music" as a sophomore, and as the Cat in the Hat in "Seussical" as a junior. She missed her senior year due to illness.

For Ron, the scariest moment on stage occurred during a flying scene of the "Wizard of Oz." “During the second performance of the 'Wizard of Oz,' they attached Taylor to the cables to fly with the bike. They hooked up the bike, but not her safety cable. She realized this as they started to lift her. She and she was able get the attention of the flight crew and they lowered her. She ended up riding the bike across the stage ad lib instead of flying to keep the performance going.”

Almost as scary was seeing his daughters get married on stage in the plays. Ron

said, “As a father it was very strange for me to watch both of my daughters get married on stage. Each time I became emotional because it seemed so real and they looked so beautiful. Taylor was married in an amazing wedding scene in Will Rogers Follies and Caitlin was married during the 'Sound of Music.' Caitlin did not want to kiss her ‘husband’ in the scene because she had a boyfriend at the time, so she raised her bouquet of flowers to cover the fake kiss. It actually seemed to please the audience more than an actual kiss.”

Every performance the girls were in became a Williams family event that culminated in a celebration. Family volunteered behind the scenes. Ron said, “As parents, my wife Ricci and I attended every performance. Ricci sold and delivered tickets and organized the T-shirts and after party for the kids. I used my large cargo truck that I deliver office equipment in to move and load props and sets each play. This was especially challenging during Will Rogers as the set was massive. We had a family tradition of going out for dessert after every performance. It was dubbed a Williams Celebration.”

Ricci remembers their years at the Opera House fondly. The time spent on stage brought the family closer together. “Taylor and Caitlin have grown up performing on the stage at the Opera House. We, as a family, have enjoyed this experience. I loved watching our girls perform on stage. We always made this a family event. I remember driving Caitlin to her rehearsals many times and having her chase me out of the theater during rehearsals because she wanted me to be surprised when it was showtime. The theater has been a positive experience for both of our girls.”

Ron also recognizes the long-term importance of the arts in the lives of his children. “Both of the girls have wonderful memories of their time at the Opera House and credit their time on stage with their success in life, especially in self-confidence and public speaking.”

Caitlin sums up her time at the Opera House. “I believe my Opera House experience had a profound impact on me and helped to mold me into the person I am today,” Caitlin said. “I spent countless hours in the Opera House throughout my childhood, whether it was a field trip to see a show in elementary school, spending a week with the Missoula Children’s theater, staying late to nail the dance number for the "Rivertown Follies," or rehearsing Marias quick costume changes for the "Sound of Music."

I knew many of my peers felt their most confident and comfortable on a football field, basketball court, or baseball diamond, but that wasn’t for me. I felt the most alive when I was on the stage. It's ironic that playing someone else on the stage was where I felt, and still feel, that I can be my most authentic self. Centerstage in front of packed house is a feeling you cannot relay in words. It must be experienced. I will cherish my Opera House experiences all my life and look forward to more in the future.

Caitlin Williams is now the event coordinator for the NCMC foundation and a communications professor at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey.

— Kathy King Johnson is former executive director of the Cheboygan Opera House.

