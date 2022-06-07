ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jared Leto rocks a stylish black-on-black look at a FYC screening of his Apple TV Plus series WeCrashed

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jared Leto rocked a rather dapper look while promoting his Apple TV Plus series WeCrashed in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actor put in an appearance during a special screening and Q&A panel at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

He was joined by series creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Cavello for the panel, moderated by Jenelle Riley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkLlV_0g2fBJ1f00
Dapper Jared: Jared Leto rocked a rather dapper look while promoting his Apple TV Plus series WeCrashed in Los Angeles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y074c_0g2fBJ1f00
Creators: He was joined by series creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Cavello for the panel, moderated by Jenelle Riley

Leto stepped out with an all-black look, with a mostly-unbuttoned black dress shirt and a gold necklace.

He also wore black sunglasses on the red carpet with a black coat and black pants which had red stripes up the legs.

The actor and musician completed his look with black dress shoes for his night out promoting the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eulWA_0g2fBJ1f00
Jared's look: Leto stepped out with an all-black look, with a mostly-unbuttoned black dress shirt and a gold necklace

Leto played WeWork founder Adam Neumann in the series, inspired by the remarkable rise and fall of the workspace sharing company.

He stars alongside Anne Hathaway as his wife Rebekah Neumann, with the series based on their true story of building the company to a whopping $47 billion valuation... that plummeted to $7 billion in less than a year.

The series also stars Anthony Edwards, O-T Fagbenele, Campbell Scott, Steven Boyer and Theo Stockman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RNTS_0g2fBJ1f00
Jared's character: Leto played WeWork founder Adam Neumann in the series, inspired by the remarkable rise and fall of the workspace sharing company

The actor made headlines for his new movie Morbius, which has the unique distinction of bombing at the box office... twice.

The film opened in April, amassing just $73.6 million domestic from a $75 million budget, though a bizarre video by Leto - where he was filmed reading a script that was revealed to be 'Morbius 2: It's Morbin' Time' written by 'Bartholomew Cubbins,' a Dr. Seuss fictional character.

Sony Pictures decided to try and capitalize on the popular meme by re-releasing Morbius in theaters... though it bombed even harder, grossing just $310,665 from 1,037 theaters for a dismal $299 per-screen average, the worst of any movie in the top 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oRCd_0g2fBJ1f00
Two bombs: The actor made headlines for his new movie Morbius, which has the unique distinction of bombing at the box office... twice

Leto is also attached to star as Ares in Disney's Tron 3, which brings back Tron: Legacy's Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

He is also attached to star in director Darren Aronofsky's Adrift, based on the novel by The Ring author Koji Suzuki.

He is also attached to star in an untitled Joker project for Warner Bros. though it's unclear if that is still moving forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPmB2_0g2fBJ1f00
Coming soon: Leto is also attached to star as Ares in Disney's Tron 3, which brings back Tron: Legacy's Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qraa_0g2fBJ1f00
New movie: He is also attached to star in director Darren Aronofsky's Adrift, based on the novel by The Ring author Koji Suzuki

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Zendaya's 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man' win at MTV awards

Zendaya dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday as her teen drama "Euphoria" and big-screen superhero blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" were voted best show and best movie respectively. Zendaya won best performance in a show for "Euphoria," HBO's often bleak and hard-hitting look at modern teen life, which also won offbeat awards for "best fight" and a new award for the best on-screen "hookup."
MOVIES
WWD

First Look of Harry Styles, Emma Corrin in ‘My Policeman’ Released

Click here to read the full article. Amazon has released the first look at the upcoming “My Policeman” film starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. The studio revealed on Thursday two photos from the romantic drama, which also stars David Dawson, Gina McKee, Rupert Everett and others. Styles, Corrin and Dawson appear in the photos.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from 'The Batman' New York City PremierePhotos from 'The Batman' London Screening Based on the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name, “My Policeman” is set in 1957 England and tells the story of a closeted policeman (played by...
MOVIES
Variety

Kid Cudi’s Animated Series ‘Entergalactic’ Reveals Voice Cast Including Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign and Vanessa Hudgens

Click here to read the full article. Kid Cudi is inviting some friends along for an “Entergalactic” journey. As part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, the first look of the hip-hop star’s new animated series has been released, revealing the plot and full cast for the upcoming show. Cudi, credited as Scott Mescudi, stars in the series as Jabari, a young, passionate artist who moves into his dream apartment next door to Meadow (Jessica Williams), a stylish and self-assured photographer. The show follows the two as they meet, develop a relationship and navigate their respective careers together. Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s Jennifer Lopez Doc ‘Halftime’: Film Review | Tribeca 2022

It wouldn’t be completely accurate to call the title of the new Jennifer Lopez Netflix documentary, Halftime, a double entendre, but it does hold dual meanings. The first is a nod to Lopez’s explosive 2020 Super Bowl performance with Shakira — a career highlight for the Bronx-bred Puerto Rican pop star. The second is a genuine sentiment cloaked in the itchy garb of motivational speak: At 52 years old, Lopez is just getting started, and she’s using what she’s learned about herself over her decades-long career to hone a glass-half-full life philosophy. Bowing as the opening night selection at this year’s...
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Campbell Scott
Person
Adam Neumann
Person
Koji Suzuki
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Garrett Hedlund
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Rebekah Neumann
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fyc#Apple Tv Plus Series
Variety

How ‘Music Man’ Choreographer Helped Hugh Jackman Perfect His Moves for Broadway Revival

Click here to read the full article. Not even the pandemic was going to stop “Music Man” Tony Award nominee Hugh Jackman from mastering the tap and dance routine for the show’s Broadway revival. Jackman kept training with choreographer Warren Carlyle as the health crisis delayed the musical’s opening from fall 2020 to May 2021 to its eventual bow in February. Carlyle, who first worked with the star on the 1998 stage production of “Oklahoma!,” received a Tony nomination for his “Music Man” choreography, which took three years to fine-tune. In a musical filled with show-stopping moments, one standout is “76 Trombones.”...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her upcoming documentary with a bold fashion moment. The music and fashion icon attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” Wednesday night during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival looking to her signature standout style.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a Tom Ford formfitting gown that consisted of sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Two weddings and a 28-year wait! Kristin Scott Thomas and her Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star James Fleet marry in new screen drama... in front of guests Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson

She famously failed to marry the man of her dreams in Four Weddings And A Funeral. But 28 years on, Kristin Scott Thomas, 62, appears to be playing the happy bride – in her directorial debut. As the first pictures from filming show, she is reunited with Vicar Of...
RELATIONSHIPS
soapoperanetwork.com

CBS Announces All-Star Lineup for ‘The 75th Annual Tony Awards’ airing Live on Sunday, June 12

On Sunday, June 12 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PT, CBS will broadcast “The 75th Annual Tony Awards,” live coast-to-coast with Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose hosting. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Immediately preceding the network broadcast, Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host “The Tony Awards: Act One,” an hour of live exclusive content available on Paramount+ from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT. This morning, an all-star lineup was announced to help commemorate Tony Awards history and celebrate 75 years of Broadway excellence.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

389K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy