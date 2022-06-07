Jared Leto rocks a stylish black-on-black look at a FYC screening of his Apple TV Plus series WeCrashed

Jared Leto rocked a rather dapper look while promoting his Apple TV Plus series WeCrashed in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actor put in an appearance during a special screening and Q&A panel at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

He was joined by series creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Cavello for the panel, moderated by Jenelle Riley.

Leto stepped out with an all-black look, with a mostly-unbuttoned black dress shirt and a gold necklace.

He also wore black sunglasses on the red carpet with a black coat and black pants which had red stripes up the legs.

The actor and musician completed his look with black dress shoes for his night out promoting the series.

Leto played WeWork founder Adam Neumann in the series, inspired by the remarkable rise and fall of the workspace sharing company.

He stars alongside Anne Hathaway as his wife Rebekah Neumann, with the series based on their true story of building the company to a whopping $47 billion valuation... that plummeted to $7 billion in less than a year.

The series also stars Anthony Edwards, O-T Fagbenele, Campbell Scott, Steven Boyer and Theo Stockman.

The actor made headlines for his new movie Morbius, which has the unique distinction of bombing at the box office... twice.

The film opened in April, amassing just $73.6 million domestic from a $75 million budget, though a bizarre video by Leto - where he was filmed reading a script that was revealed to be 'Morbius 2: It's Morbin' Time' written by 'Bartholomew Cubbins,' a Dr. Seuss fictional character.

Sony Pictures decided to try and capitalize on the popular meme by re-releasing Morbius in theaters... though it bombed even harder, grossing just $310,665 from 1,037 theaters for a dismal $299 per-screen average, the worst of any movie in the top 20.

Leto is also attached to star as Ares in Disney's Tron 3, which brings back Tron: Legacy's Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

He is also attached to star in director Darren Aronofsky's Adrift, based on the novel by The Ring author Koji Suzuki.

He is also attached to star in an untitled Joker project for Warner Bros. though it's unclear if that is still moving forward.

