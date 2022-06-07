ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Massive great white shark spotted by fishermen off Jersey Shore: Video

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHY7v_0g2fBHGD00

A group of fishermen got up close and personal with a massive great white shark when it swam inches away from their boat off the coast of the Jersey Shore Saturday.

Jim Piazza told NJ.com that he was fishing off his boat with his son and some friends less than a mile off the coast of Sea Isle when he nearly ran it over.

“Great white shark right off the coast of Sea Isle,” Piazza says in a video he shot of the close encounter. “Look at that monster!”

He estimated that the big fish was 10 to 13 feet long as it cozied up to his 23-foot boat.

“I didn’t think I would see a great white right there,” Piazza told the outlet.

Great white sharks often swim in the waters off the East Coast including near the Jersey Shore, the OCEARCH shark tracker shows. But they’re not usually caught on camera so close to humans.

Piazza’s video got thousands of views on social media and was shared by the US Coast Guard Station at Cape May.

The experience was especially memorable and noteworthy for Piazza, who has been fishing off the Jersey Shore for years.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” he told NJ.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1QiO_0g2fBHGD00
Fishermen spot a large great white shark off the coast of Sea Isle City, New Jersey.
Jim Pizza/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a73oL_0g2fBHGD00
The U.S. Coast Guard also posted photos of the shark.
U.S. Coast Gaurd Station Cape Ma

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
