ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Here’s Why Baz Luhrmann Didn’t Cast Harry Styles in ‘Elvis’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles is so hot right now. His third studio album Harry’s House is No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and its lead single “As It Was” is the best-seller on both sides of the Atlantic, and around the globe.

So Styles, with his effortless style, great hair, adoring fanbase and growing list of movie credits would have been a natural to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic, Elvis ?

Well, no. The Australian director reckons audiences would struggle to see past the Brit.

“Harry is a really talented actor,” Luhrmann tells Fitzy & Wippa, the breakfast radio team at Sydney’s Nova. “I would work on something with him…” but “the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles. He’s already an icon.”

There’s nothing but respect between the pair, he continues. “Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore. He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles.”

Luhrmann also clarified that he didn’t audition Styles or Austin Butler, who landed the titular role. “I do these really rich workshops,” he explains. Butler, he revealed, was simply “born to play” the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“The thing about Aust was that he will tell you himself, I didn’t pick him, it’s as if he was drawn like the role drew them in because he was almost born to play it,” he adds.

“You know, we can talk about it now, he like loses his mom at the same age that Elvis did. He sends a video to me with this thing and… He just happened like two years non-stop living and breathing as Elvis. He’s now going through a sort of it’s like deprogramming thing because he’s been a long time since he’s known who he was.”

Styles missed out on this occasion, but he can’t complain. Right now, he has the chart double in the U.S., while “As It Was” is on track for a tenth successive week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

The former One Direction singer also stars in Don’t Worry Darling , the psychological thriller feature film directed by his partner Olivia Wilde.

Luhrmann knows a thing or two about music. Music is in the foundations of his “Red Curtain Trilogy” ( Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge! ), and he landed a U.K. No. 1 single in 1999 with the spoken word number “Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen)”.

Elvis arrives in theaters June 24 .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Olivia Wilde
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Reacts to “Spectacular” ‘Elvis’ Biopic: “It Breaks My Heart That My Son Isn’t Here to See it”

Lisa Marie Presley took to Twitter this weekend to continue reflecting on the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who died nearly two years ago. Presley also shared her appreciation for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, which chronicles the life of her father, Elvis Presley — and the immense disappointment that her son will never get to see the film. Presley began by acknowledging that she hasn’t posted in quite some time because “there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.” Benjamin, the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough, died in July...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Harry Styles Was ‘Desperate’ to Play ‘Elvis,’ but Baz Luhrmann Passed on Him Because ‘He’s Already an Icon’

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is turning up the heat in “Don’t Worry Darling” and baring his bum in “My Policeman,” but Styles’ vocal chops are not getting the big-screen spotlight this year — despite Styles’ attempts. Baz Luhrmann revealed that while Styles and Miles Teller were both in the running to play Elvis Presley in the eponymous musical biopic, in theaters June 24, Styles couldn’t be cast because he’s already a rockstar. “Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him [but] the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles,” Luhrmann said...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strictly Ballroom#Film Star#Harry S House#Australian#Fitzy Wippa
Outsider.com

‘Elvis Biopic: Priscilla Presley Staunchly Defended Colonel Tom Parker to Tom Hanks

The cast of the new Elvis Presley biopic recently came together at the film’s premiere in Cannes this week. Stars such as Austin Butler and Tom Hanks walked the red carpet ahead of the premiere. In addition, Elvis’ former love and ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, joined the cast and director for the special occasion. In addition to having a close relationship with The King, Priscilla also gave first-hand knowledge to the cast when they filmed the movie.
MOVIES
PopSugar

See the "Elvis" Cast Side by Side With Their Real-Life Counterparts

Rock-and-roll music legend Elvis Presley's mark on music continues to reverberate in pop culture decades after his death in 1977. The musician's life and impactful legacy is being explored in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film, "Elvis." The biopic centers around Presley (Austin Butler) and his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). "Elvis" has Luhrmann's creative, unique style, filled with musical numbers, over-the-top costumes, bright colors, and a cast that perfectly embodies the real-life characters intertwined in Presley's extraordinary life.
MOVIES
AFP

Zendaya's 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man' win at MTV awards

Zendaya dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday as her teen drama "Euphoria" and big-screen superhero blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" were voted best show and best movie respectively. Zendaya won best performance in a show for "Euphoria," HBO's often bleak and hard-hitting look at modern teen life, which also won offbeat awards for "best fight" and a new award for the best on-screen "hookup."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen Reteam for ‘Book Club 2’

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen have reunited for Book Club 2 – the Next Chapter. The comedy from Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready has started production on the sequel to the 2018 comedy Book Club, about friends who undergo romantic awakenings after reading Fifty Shades of Grey.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarta Kauffman on the Inspiration of 'Grace and Frankie' and Her Hopes Amid a Shifting IndustryApple Original Films and Skydance Animation Debut Teaser Trailer for 'Luck'Viola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film Festival Other returning castmembers include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Martin’ Reunion Gets June Premiere Date as BET+ Reveals Summer Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BET+’s “Martin: The Reunion” has been given a premiere date: The special, which reunites the cast of the iconic 1990s Fox sitcom, will debut June 16 on the streamer. That’s one of several summer premiere dates BET+ is set to announce on Wednesday, Variety has learned exclusively. According to BET+, the 90-minute reunion brings back original stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to reminisce about the show’s five seasons. The show even takes place on the iconic “Martin” living room set and is hosted by Affion Crockett. “The cast...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Harry Styles Triples Up at No. 1 on Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles claims a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 11), holding as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his new LP Harry’s House. The set crowns the Billboard 200 for a second week with 160,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, making it the only album this year to spend its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1. It debuted with 521,000 units, the biggest weekly total for an album this year. Concurrently, all 13 tracks from...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David Oyelowo Joins Studiocanal & Picture Company’s ‘Role Play’ Opposite Kaley Cuoco; Prime Video In Final Talks To Acquire

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Primetime Emmy nominee David Oyelowo will star opposite Kaley Cuoco in the Studiocanal and Picture Company high-concept thriller Role Play, which we hear will roll cameras in four weeks in Berlin. We also hear that Amazon Prime Video is in final talks to take the US and several major offshore territories. Role Play centers around a married couple whose life turns upside down when secrets come out about each other’s pasts. Oyelowo will play Cuoco’s husband in the film. Thomas Vincent is directing off a screenplay by Seth Owen. The Picture Company partners Alex Heineman and Andrew...
NFL
Billboard

Harry Styles Holds Atop Billboard Hot 100 With ‘As It Was,’ Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Hits Top 10

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” scores a fifth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It premiered at No. 1 eight weeks earlier. Concurrently, Kate Bush‘s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” re-enters the Hot 100 at No. 8, far surpassing its prior No. 30 peak – and becoming Bush’s first top 10 on the chart – sparked by its synch in the new fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

See Harry Styles As a Closeted Officer in ‘My Policeman’: First-Look Photos

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is basically the king of mid-20th century movies. After making his acting debut as a soldier in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 World War II film Dunkirk and then landing a role opposite Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming Golden Age thriller Don’t Worry Darling, the 28-year-old musician will next star in Michael Grandage’s My Policeman as a closeted police officer in the 1950s — a character that has just made his world debut in gorgeous new still photos from the film. Posted Thursday (June 9) to Prime Video’s Twitter account, the two stills serve...
MOVIES
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy