New York State residents may soon be able to choose the option of having a green burial, allowing their bodies to be turned into human compost. A bill has passed both the state senate and assembly, which means that if Governor Kathy Hocul signs it, the law will take effect soon. The bill, S.5535/A.382, allows humans to be composted upon death, rather than having a tradition burial or being cremated. If it seems like something out of a science fiction movie, it's not as bad it sounds. The bill's summary says it provides for,

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO