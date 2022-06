COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s getting more expensive to live in the Capital City. A report from from apartmentlist.com shows rent in Columbia is up 1.7% over the past month. Year-over-year rent growth in Columbia currently stands at more than 14%, compared to nearly 11% just this time last year. Rent in Columbia is up nearly 28% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Renters are paying an average of $1,080 for a one bedroom apartment, a $30 increase from last month.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO