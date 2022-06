As fire season approaches, Berkeley leaders have been preparing for damage mitigation, educating residents and increasing funding to spread awareness and promote fire safety. Utilizing funding from Measure FF — a 2020 Berkeley ordinance increasing funding for emergency response, fire mitigation and wildfire prevention — Berkeley Fire Department, or BFD, has “bolstered” its workforce and expanded personnel to address changes in the annual fire season, according to BFD Assistant Fire Chief Keith May. May said funding from the measure has allowed BFD to increase fire inspections from 1300 homes in 2021 to 8500, educating residents in the process about how to mitigate potential damage to their homes in the event of a fire.

