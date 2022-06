Western New York has a deep connection to the end of slavery in the United States. With its role in the Underground Railroad, our region aided enslaved people in their movement to freedom, at a point in time where this injustice was still very prevalent in the South. It was not until executive action was taken, that slavery would be put to an end in the U.S. In doing so, Juneteenth was born.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO