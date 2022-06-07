Comfort pets when they experience fear

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Cat owners probably won’t be surprised to hear that it’s very possible for their cats to hold a grudge. Many cat owners are used to having their cat walk away from them in a huff or refuse to be held for a while. This can be accompanied by hissing, angry meowing noises, and flailing limbs as they try to get away from you. To learn more about the reasons that your cat might be mad at you, and what you can do to help your feline friends, our guide below has everything you need to know.

