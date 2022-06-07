Comfort pets when they experience fear

Pet insurance provider Nationwide recently analyzed policy and claims data for more than 1.6 million dogs, revealing an interesting trend. The number of Poodle crosses enrolled with Nationwide has increased 160%, while the number of Poodles, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers has decreased. Pet expert Jackie Brown has spent 20...
Animals take care of each other better than some humans! ❤💕. How Adorable Animals have so much Love to give ❤️ Goes to show animals are more loyal and compassionate than many humans!. This is the story of a small being seen comforting an a.ban.doned dog regardless...
Just like some of our previous pets of the week, this adorable coonhound is famous for breaking an impressive record, positiniong himself as the dog with the longest ears according to the 2022 Guinness World Records.Paige Olsen, a veterinary technician and Lou’s owner, described her 13.38 inches ears...
Crates can be helpful management options for companion animals once they are taught to be comfortable in them. Crates can be used to promote safety, spacial management, health and recovery, and relaxation. Proper crate use includes knowing the appropriate size of the crate, how to use and not use it,...
Animals enrich our lives, they become our companions, our confidants, and we consider them members of our families. I have loved all of my pets, but several were extraordinary and will always stand out for me. I am so thankful that I had more than one pet that people describe as a once-in-a-lifetime animal.
A photo of an Australian woman driving with her pet dog sitting on her lap has been condemned by many animal lovers. The photo surfaced on a Perth Facebook group and showed the pooch sitting close to the steering wheel while the woman drove. Fellow pet owners said the woman...
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
A cat who waited her whole life to be indoors, is now living the dream life with her kitten. A family who owns a remote farm near Montreal, Canada, started finding abandoned cats around their property, and the number increased over time. They took in those from the side of the road and tried their best to save them all.
While all cats are unique in their own ways, there are some cool cat breeds who happen to have features and personalities that are more distinct than others. Whether it's a Russian blue with those piercing green eyes and silvery fur, ragdolls with their puppy-like behaviors, or Scottish folds with that owlish appearance, certain types of cats simply stand out among the, er, pack.
For dog lovers, having an active, cheerful, and cheerful dog is a joy. This can indicate the dog is in good health, both physically and mentally. However, not only humans; in fact, dogs can feel sadness. Various factors can cause a dog to feel sad. Starting from a new environment,...
Anecdotes that a dog’s behavior reflects its owner can be said to be scientifically proven. Several studies have shown that a dog’s behavior can be influenced by the personality and emotions of its owner. One of them is a study published in 2017. The study found that dogs can reflect their owner’s anxieties and negative thoughts.”
Cats usually throw up even without suffering from any ailment, but it is not safe if it becomes frequent. Knowing what to do when your cat constantly throws up is essential to the cat’s life as most causes could be life-threatening. To better understand why your cat throws up,...
All US states have animal cruelty laws, and extreme animal cruelty can now be prosecuted as a federal crime. Here's how to spot and report pet abuse.
The post Help Save Animals In Need: How To Spot & Report Pet Abuse appeared first on DogTime.
LA Animal Services is asking Angelenos to open their hearts, and their homes, to dogs and cats in need of adoption — offering reduced fees at the agency’s six locations Saturday and Sunday. “Our shelters are full and need YOU to help dogs find homes,” according to an...
It’s a quick, convenient, and (fairly) mess-free treat for your pooch, but is rawhide bad for dogs? It can contain both bacteria and chemicals and presents a choking hazard under some circumstances. Quite rightly, dog owners are far more interested than they used to be in what their dog is eating. Dog Moms and Dads now have a clear understanding of how what a dog eats can affect their health and well-being. Here we help you weigh up the pros and cons of giving your pooch rawhide chews so that you can do what is best for them. We also set out how you can minimize the risks that rawhide chews present to some dogs.
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Cat owners probably won’t be surprised to hear that it’s very possible for their cats to hold a grudge. Many cat owners are used to having their cat walk away from them in a huff or refuse to be held for a while. This can be accompanied by hissing, angry meowing noises, and flailing limbs as they try to get away from you. To learn more about the reasons that your cat might be mad at you, and what you can do to help your feline friends, our guide below has everything you need to know.
Need to jump-start your cat’s waning appetite? School your cat in a cool, new trick like jumping through a hoop? Need a reliable tool to build trust in a scaredy-cat? Or, are you simply looking for a win-win way to give your cat his needed medicine without a struggle?
Puppies bring joy and energy into our lives. But they can also bring concern and frustration when it comes to behavioral training and unforeseen issues. Puppy insurance can help lessen worries caused by unforeseen injuries or illnesses during those puppy years. Pet insurance covers a percentage of medical care for your puppy while reducing the angst of paying significant vet costs.
The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. How Long Do Flea and Tick Medications Take to Work on Dogs?. If you’ve found fleas or ticks on your dog, don’t panic. With the right treatment, these common pests can be quickly eradicated—often in a few hours. Fortunately, all flea preventions, both topical and oral, show great speed in controlling flea infestations. Topical preventions have been shown to clear current flea burdens on dogs within 12 to 48 hours, and oral preventions often work within the first 2 to 4 hours.
Comments / 0