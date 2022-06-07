ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trailing Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Quits to Fight for House Seat Instead

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State Sen. Annette Taddeo said Monday that she would drop out of the running to become Florida’s next governor, instead switching tack to pursue a Miami-area congressional seat. Taddeo, who announced her gubernatorial candidacy last fall, faltered on the...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 3

Steve Delgado
2d ago

The other two democratic candidates might as well drop out to. DeSantis is going to win big.

Reply
9
george castanza
2d ago

These Democrats are a trip, I’ll lose this one but I will try for this one instead, until I am the official janitor

Reply
4
Lou Cummings
2d ago

I'm sure she would "be honored to accept any position". Like Stacy Abrams.

Reply
8
floridianpress.com

Fried to Veto Constitutional Carry Legislation in Florida if Elected Governor

Fort Lauderdale—During her “Lower Costs, Higher Standards” town hall meeting and press event at the Mt. Harmon AME Church, Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried was asked if she would veto Republican-led legislative to legalize Constitutional Carry in Florida if she to defeats Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 gubernatorial election.
FLORIDA STATE
coastalbreezenews.com

Voters: Prepare for Florida Primary Elections

The Primary Election is fast approaching and while Florida is a Closed Primary State, the District Four County Commissioner seat will be decided in the primary. That’s because the contest is a Universal Primary. A Closed Primary State means that only voters who are registered members of a political...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Recount Shows Oz Beat McCormick by Only 951 Votes

A mandatory Pennsylvania recount in the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat found that Dr. Mehmet Oz beat David McCormick by 951 votes out of 1.3 million cast. McCormick conceded last Friday before the recount was complete, saying that the winner was clear. The results of the recount did not significantly change from the original tall, and both Republican and Democratic election officials in Pennsylvania said that the consistency should bolster public trust in election accuracy. Oz will face John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee, in November’s general election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
10NEWS

Florida’s gun law heads before Supreme Court on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Thursday challenging a 2011 state law that does not allow city and county officials to pass gun-related regulations. This trial comes just over two weeks after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Florida controversial gun law to be reviewed by state Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In the wake of several recent mass shootings including the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, gun ownership and restrictions have once again emerged as one of the hottest topics around. On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court is going to review one of the state’s most controversial firearms...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jerry Torres shifts candidacy to challenge Kathy Castor in CD 14

But he now faces an uphill climb in a Democrat-leaning district. Veteran and entrepreneur Jerry Torres will shift his campaign for Congress to the west. The Lakeland Republican now plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat seeking her ninth term in Congress. “I am running to get...
TAMPA, FL
Washington Monthly

The Racist Roots of Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law

In 1830, authorities in Charleston, South Carolina, asked officials in Boston to arrest David Walker for publishing a pamphlet titled Walker’s Appeal, in Four Articles; Together with a Preamble, to the Colored Citizens of the World, but in Particular, and Very Expressly, to Those of the United States of America. The Black author had demanded an end to slavery and urged African Americans to revolt if southern whites would not free them. Had South Carolina authorities been able to, they would have jailed Walker. Fortunately, the Massachusetts Constitution protected Walker’s freedom of speech. Later that year, Walker died at the age of 34, probably of tuberculosis. Rumors suggested that South Carolina agents had poisoned him.
CHARLESTON, SC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida’s history of racial violence won’t be taught in schools. Rubin Stacey’s surviving family wants to change that.

The lynching of Florida farmhand Rubin Stacey in 1935 is a grave reminder of the racist history of the American south. Almost 90 years later, the story of the mob that hanged an innocent man for something he didn’t do is at risk of being erased under Florida’s “anti-woke’ laws, according to Stacey’s surviving family members. To stop that from happening, they’ve set up the Rubin Stacey Justice ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
TheDailyBeast

Liberal-Loathing Juror Forces Mistrial in Trump-Themed Energy Drink CEO’s ‘Build the Wall’ Case

A jury considering whether to convict a Colorado businessman accused of siphoning money from a nonprofit set up to privately construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was thwarted by a lone holdout, who refused to consider the evidence, called his fellow jurors “liberals,” and complained of a “government witch hunt.” The federal judge presiding over the trial declared a mistrial on Tuesday, after the 11 other jurors sent three frustrated notes over several days informing her of the deadlock. Timothy Shea, who Bloomberg News identified as the owner of a company selling MAGA-themed energy drinks marketed as containing “ultra-hydrating liberal tears,” faces conspiracy and falsification of records charges. Shea and his co-conspirators, including Steve Bannon, raised $25 million for their ‘We Build the Wall’ fundraising campaign. But the organizers quietly dipped into the pot for personal expenses, prosecutors have said, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the failed project. Shea is the only member of the conspiracy to stand trial, as Bannon was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump last January, and two other defendants pleaded guilty.
COLORADO STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Three Bills from the Florida Legislature

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 21, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/HB 45 – Educational Opportunities for Disabled Veterans. CS/CS/CS/HB 399 – Motor Vehicle and Vessel Law...
FLORIDA STATE
