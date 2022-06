Like many food items, chicken prices have been on something of a roller coaster ride since the pandemic. Per the National Chicken Council, wholesale prices of chicken were at 76.8 cents per pound in 2019 before falling to 67 cents per pound in 2020, and then jumping again in 2021 to hit 85.4 cents per pound. In May, Bloomberg says prices are at the highest they've been in years, thanks to a confluence of events including an outbreak of avian influenza, African swine fever, and a drought triggered by unfavorable weather conditions. That this should come as the world is still trying to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic does not help.

AGRICULTURE ・ 19 HOURS AGO