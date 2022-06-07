ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Mower
 2 days ago

In 1952, Constance Spry was commanded to prepare the flowers for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. In a flourish of historical serendipity for Erdem Moralioglu, England’s most influential society florist had her shop at 64 South Audley Street, six doors down from his store at number 70. It was inspiration...

Hypebae

Womenswear Label Rationalle Drops "Intimate Dialouge" Collection

Founded by Erica Kiang, New York-based womenswear brand Rationalle has just unveiled its latest line, “Intimate Dialogue,” presenting reimagined basics and custom prints in an attempt to dive deeply into the relationship we have with our surroundings. Inspired by the city of New York, the newest collection is...
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
hypebeast.com

Malbon and AKILA Drop a Golf-Inspired Eyewear Collection

Following a collaboration with Dockers, contemporary lifestyle brand Malbon Golf joins forces with Los Angeles-based eyewear brand AKILA for a versatile eyewear collection accented with golf tee hardware. Founded in 2017, Malbon Golf seeks to inspire today’s youth to try their hand at “the greatest game on Earth.” For the upcoming series, Malbon’s easy-going playful curation is combined with AKILA’s modern aesthetics and dedication to quality craftsmanship through the introduction of two new eyewear silhouettes.
Complex

Thom Browne Launches Spring/Summer 2022 Swimwear Collection

Thom Browne is diving into swimwear. The New York-based label, known mostly for its avant-garde take on preppy tailoring, has come through with pool-ready designs for spring-summer 2022. The unisex range delivers cotton pique polos, relaxed-fit tees, hooded anoraks, blouson jackets, as well as rubber flip-flops; but the standout items are the drawstring tech woven board shorts, which can be worn in multiple ways: low or high, undone or tied.
WWD

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for Swimwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Palm Angels and Vilebrequin have teamed again for their second swimwear collaboration, launching on Tuesday. The capsule collection consists of patterned and solid colored shorts, bearing both brands’ logos. While the solid color styles are available in classic black, Neptune blue and Soleil yellow, the patterned styles come in camouflage and animal patterns, a tropical sunset, Art Deco-inspired motifs, and a teddy bear pattern with paisley designs.More from WWDPalm Angels RTW Fall 2022Palm Angels X Missoni CollectionFront Row at Palm Angels RTW Fall 2020 The two brands first tied up for summer 2021, offering a...
architecturaldigest.com

Italian Shoemaker Aquazzura Steps Into Home—Here’s an Exclusive First Look

Colombian-born designer Edgardo Osorio toyed with the idea of naming the chic footwear brand he launched in 2012 after himself, but in the back of his mind, he anticipated that one day it would evolve from brightly hued women’s shoes made in Italy into a full-fledged lifestyle company. So, he opted for Aquazzura instead “because it suggested the idea of Italian dolce vita,” he tells AD PRO. A decade later, Osorio’s vision for expansion is coming true with the unveiling of Aquazzura Casa, a joyful homeware venture spanning ceramics, linens, and glassware, at Salone del Mobile this week.
Vogue Magazine

Ciara’s, Joan Smalls’s, and Natasha Poly’s Cannes Looks Are Now Shoppable, Courtesy of Dundas and Revolve

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Revolve Group—the nearly billion-dollars-in-sales-per-year e-tailer behind Revolve and Fwrd—may not immediately come to mind when thinking of glamorous eveningwear. The company is...
Vogue Magazine

Inside Pixie Lott’s Grand Cathedral Wedding

Pop singer Pixie Lott and model and designer Oliver Cheshire always knew they wanted to enjoy a long engagement. But when Oliver surprised Pixie by getting down on one knee outside St Paul’s Cathedral in 2016, neither of them thought it would be six years before they eventually made it down the aisle. “We had no idea the pandemic was around the corner,” says Pixie, who fell for the model after they met at a Vivienne Westwood party during London Fashion Week and swapped BBM Messenger pins. “We moved the date three times in total—it felt like it was never going to happen.”
WWD

Ones to Watch: 6 Brands in the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show’s Design Atelier

Each year the Couture jewelry show welcomes a mix of new brands into the fold, helping to link them up with the creatives, buyers and executives who walk the Las Vegas show. The 2022 edition is no exception, once again shining a light on some newer talents as well as brands just new to the trade show. Here WWD aims a spotlight on six brands in the freshman class of 2022 Design Atelier, the show’s incubator for fresh jewelry talent.
WWD

In a First, Ralph Lauren Stages Home Collection Presentation in Milan During Design Week

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — For the first time, Ralph Lauren is bringing his home collection to Milan, staging a presentation of his fall 2022 lineup during the city’s international furniture and design trade show Salone del Mobile. With a celebratory cocktail party hosted by David Lauren on Monday evening, the brand opened the doors to its headquarters in a Milan palazzo, known as Casa Campanini-Bonomi, to preview Ralph Lauren’s fall 2022 home line, fittingly called the Palazzo Collection.More from WWDMSGM Resort 2023Etro Resort 2023Diesel Resort 2023 “I have always been inspired by the way people live out their...
Vogue Magazine

Emily Bode and Aaron Aujla Made (Almost) Everything for Their At-Home Wedding

Emily Adams Bode Aujla and Aaron Aujla had been together for close to a decade when he finally proposed on the eve of her 30th birthday in the summer of 2019. “We spent our twenties together, figuring out what the rest of our lives would be,” he recalls. “We have spent a lot of time working through life’s ups and downs, and we had always found each other in these moments of like, what are we doing? In my head, I always knew I wanted to propose to Emily in our twenties. It just happened to be like, the last hour of her twenties,” the interior and furniture designer who co-founded Green River Project adds, laughing. It was also the night before she flew to Paris to stage her Spring 2020 collection. He had invited her to the rooftop of her recently-vacated Chinatown apartment, which, in typical New York real estate-fashion, had resulted in at least some tears (“It was the big pain point of the move like, well, okay, I'm gonna move into this apartment. Sure, it's bigger, and you're gonna do the interior, great. But I'm losing this roof deck I've always loved.” Aaron recalls Emily thinking.) “I thought we were doing a toast because it was my birthday,” Emily adds.
hypebeast.com

Vogue Magazine

Anne Hathaway Brings the Sunshine in Yellow Valentino

Anne Hathaway loves serving a colorful number on the red carpet. Whether draped in blood-red Ralph & Russo tulle on the rooftop of Harrods, or wearing that floor-sweeping Atelier Versace gown encrusted with gold micro-sequins at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the actor can’t get enough of bold sartorial choices. Let’s not forget the technicolor Christopher John Rogers set from earlier this year, either. Her latest look? Another vibrant moment, of course.
Vogue Magazine

Beneath Raindrops, Markarian and Saks Fifth Avenue Hosted an Alfresco Terrace Meal

Nothing can stop Markarian girls from a party—even in the face of a rainstorm. This holds even more true when the Markarian girl is Alexandra O’Neill, founder of the New York-based label. To celebrate the arrival of Markarian’s resort collection at Saks Fifth Avenue, Tracy Margolies and O’Neill gathered a great group of ladies (and some gentlemen) to the 9th-floor terrace off of L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue.
WWD

Ulla Johnson Resort 2023

“This collection is so much about being wild and free,” designer Ulla Johnson said during a preview of her rich resort collection. Inspired by a trip to Pagagonia and the region’s diverse textural landscapes, the designer enriched her ready-to-wear and artisanal accessories with a play of contrast. There...
Vogue Magazine

The Bride’s Brother, Daniel Roseberry, Designed Her Schiaparelli Wedding Dress

Freelance graphic designer Elizabeth “Liz” Roseberry and software engineer Mike Doyle met in 2014 while they were both working at DoStuff Media. Six years later, they got engaged in January of 2020 after they’d just returned from a trip to Paris. “We were there visiting with my brother Daniel [Roseberry], who is the creative director of Schiaparelli, and seeing one of his shows. A week later, Mike proposed,” Liz remembers. “He surprised me with a fancy candlelit dinner after work one night and had tied the ring to the collar of my dog Mama Wolf. Afterwards, he took me out to one of our favorite dive bars where all our closest friends were waiting to surprise me and celebrate!”
hypebeast.com

JOEGUSH Returns With a Subversive SS22 Collection

Returning for Spring/Summer 2022, South Korean label JOEGUSH has returned with a subversive collection. Building on its “Rock’n'Roll Made in Atelier” tagline, the seasonal range features striking punk-fueled wares accented by elevated takes on streetwear staples. Leading the SS22 collection are delicate mohair sweaters and relaxed plaid...
WWD

First Look of Harry Styles, Emma Corrin in ‘My Policeman’ Released

Click here to read the full article. Amazon has released the first look at the upcoming “My Policeman” film starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. The studio revealed on Thursday two photos from the romantic drama, which also stars David Dawson, Gina McKee, Rupert Everett and others. Styles, Corrin and Dawson appear in the photos.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from 'The Batman' New York City PremierePhotos from 'The Batman' London Screening Based on the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name, “My Policeman” is set in 1957 England and tells the story of a closeted policeman (played by...
Hypebae

Alexander McQueen Partners With 12 Artists for Pre-FW22 Collection

For its Pre-Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear offering, Alexander McQueen enlisted the creative expertise of 12 individual artists to create new works inspired by the collection. Reinforcing the idea that creativity emerges as a result of multiple perspectives, each artist was invited to choose a look from the collection and respond to it through their preferred medium.
