Island Dolphin Care reopens with new director

Island Dolphin Care, a dolphin-assisted therapy facility, has reopened after a two-year hiatus with a new leader following the retirement of the nonprofit’s founder, Deena Hoagland.

IDC zoological manager and trainer Luke Bullen has assumed the role of executive director.

Since 1990, the Key Largo-based facility has enabled those facing life challenges due to special needs, illnesses, injuries or disabilities to swim with dolphins as a therapeutic escape.

“In terms of why it’s fun and it doesn’t feel like therapy, we just have a good time. We try different things and have a great time during the process, and dolphins make the majority of that happen. They’re really the stars,” Bullen said.

The directorship was a full-circle moment for Bullen, who has worked with the IDC since 2010. The Great Britain native was originally brought on as an intern before becoming a full-time dolphin trainer.

“From the first time I met the team and the organization, I fell in love with the mission and everything that happens,” he said.

Along with the announcement of Bullen’s appointment comes the news that the IDC has reopened for in-person programming for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“People were banging down the doors to come visit,” Bullen said.

During the downtime, Bullen said that the facility underwent a complete makeover made possible through the loyal donors who support the nonprofit.

The canal-side facility features a new check-in area, three classrooms, a large conference room and five aquariums.

“We’ve really transformed the facility and breathed some fresh air back into it,” Bullen said. “Up to this point, we had virtual programming. You’ve got to get yourself back into gear, and we were closed for two years. There are eight dolphins who live here that need care regardless of COVID.”

The dolphins live in a lagoon that is attached to the canal. Tide fluctuation helps regulate the water in the canal.

The last two months have served as a soft opening for IDC with a few trial programs and private events.

“Being able to have people back around, our core team, is an eye opener, and it’s exciting,” Bullen said. “Bringing smiles to the faces of real live people on the site and seeing them being able to interact with dolphins for the first time one-on-one is something that we have definitely been looking forward to.”

The very roots of IDC trace back to an experience of one now full-time employee, Joe Hoagland. In 1990, his parents, Deena and Peter, used dolphin therapy in an effort to help their son improve the usage of the left side of his body following a stroke and open-heart surgery.

Joe bonded with a dolphin named Fonzie, relearning to use his left hand because he was so excited to learn to feed the dolphin.

He is now an IDC dolphin trainer with his wife, Alex.

Seven years after its founding, IDC was incorporated as a nonprofit in 1997 and has since grown to help thousands of families, veterans, and individuals with special needs find motivation and joy through individualized care.

“I don’t believe in performing miracles, but the dolphins can really make a profound change,” Bullen said. “We originally had people that came through who did not like to kiss their parents before learning to kiss a dolphin. They’re now giving their parents a kiss for the first time. It’s amazing stuff.”

