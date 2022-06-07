ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

Island Dolphin Care reopens with new director

By By LEE WARDLAW Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3a0c_0g2f9P6k00

Island Dolphin Care, a dolphin-assisted therapy facility, has reopened after a two-year hiatus with a new leader following the retirement of the nonprofit’s founder, Deena Hoagland.

IDC zoological manager and trainer Luke Bullen has assumed the role of executive director.

Since 1990, the Key Largo-based facility has enabled those facing life challenges due to special needs, illnesses, injuries or disabilities to swim with dolphins as a therapeutic escape.

“In terms of why it’s fun and it doesn’t feel like therapy, we just have a good time. We try different things and have a great time during the process, and dolphins make the majority of that happen. They’re really the stars,” Bullen said.

The directorship was a full-circle moment for Bullen, who has worked with the IDC since 2010. The Great Britain native was originally brought on as an intern before becoming a full-time dolphin trainer.

“From the first time I met the team and the organization, I fell in love with the mission and everything that happens,” he said.

Along with the announcement of Bullen’s appointment comes the news that the IDC has reopened for in-person programming for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“People were banging down the doors to come visit,” Bullen said.

During the downtime, Bullen said that the facility underwent a complete makeover made possible through the loyal donors who support the nonprofit.

The canal-side facility features a new check-in area, three classrooms, a large conference room and five aquariums.

“We’ve really transformed the facility and breathed some fresh air back into it,” Bullen said. “Up to this point, we had virtual programming. You’ve got to get yourself back into gear, and we were closed for two years. There are eight dolphins who live here that need care regardless of COVID.”

The dolphins live in a lagoon that is attached to the canal. Tide fluctuation helps regulate the water in the canal.

The last two months have served as a soft opening for IDC with a few trial programs and private events.

“Being able to have people back around, our core team, is an eye opener, and it’s exciting,” Bullen said. “Bringing smiles to the faces of real live people on the site and seeing them being able to interact with dolphins for the first time one-on-one is something that we have definitely been looking forward to.”

The very roots of IDC trace back to an experience of one now full-time employee, Joe Hoagland. In 1990, his parents, Deena and Peter, used dolphin therapy in an effort to help their son improve the usage of the left side of his body following a stroke and open-heart surgery.

Joe bonded with a dolphin named Fonzie, relearning to use his left hand because he was so excited to learn to feed the dolphin.

He is now an IDC dolphin trainer with his wife, Alex.

Seven years after its founding, IDC was incorporated as a nonprofit in 1997 and has since grown to help thousands of families, veterans, and individuals with special needs find motivation and joy through individualized care.

“I don’t believe in performing miracles, but the dolphins can really make a profound change,” Bullen said. “We originally had people that came through who did not like to kiss their parents before learning to kiss a dolphin. They’re now giving their parents a kiss for the first time. It’s amazing stuff.”

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Florida hairstylist waits year and a half for unemployment benefits

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Carsa Craighton has been waiting since December 2020 to have more than $4,000 in state unemployment benefits reissued to her Way2Go debit card after the Department of Economic Opportunity took the funds back. “It’s too much,” she told News 6. “It’s been going on too long,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
nativesdaily.com

Non-Equity Country Clubs in Boca Raton, FL

It is common knowledge that Boca Raton, Florida is home to some of the most exclusive golf and country club communities in the whole of the United States. Each of the excellent country clubs in Boca Raton has its one-of-a-kind collection of first-rate facilities and the greatest luxury amenities and services, in addition to providing its members with a varied variety of stunning residences situated within a lovely tropical environment. Boca Raton country club is known for providing the highest level of luxury living in South Florida. These clubs are known for their world-class championship golf courses, robust tennis programmers with perfectly maintained courts, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, lavish spas, and a variety of fine dining options.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Largo, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Key Largo, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, including 22 dead ones ‘on rodent glue trap,’ cited among 2 restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings under sugar and flour containers, a dead roach near the hot buffet, and live roaches crawling inside boxes of trash bags plagued two restaurants temporarily ordered shut last week by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. ...
PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Opa Locka Hialeah flea market tenants get more time to relocate

OPA LOCKA, Fla. – Opa-Locka Hialeah flea market tenants will have more time to make their next move when it comes to relocating their small businesses. According to a letter sent to residents and business owners of Opa-locka, the city has reached an agreement with RER Outdoor, the flea market operator, to move vendors to a new location within the city and allow them an additional 90 days to relocate their businesses. Tenants now have until Sept. 30.
Click10.com

Why does Google Earth show a plane in middle of a Michigan lake?

Barlow Lake is like any other body of water in the summer, in that it features fishing, boating and what appears to be a plane that is stuck at the bottom of it. According to a photo on Google Earth, it certainly does appear like there’s a plane at the bottom of the lake, something that was first brought up on a Facebook group called ‘Grand Rapids Informed.’
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

One big, hair-raising plunge from 88 feet: Fort Lauderdale unveils new world-class diving tower

Almost 100 feet up in the air, a man lifted his arms to the sun as if performing some kind of ritual. “What are you going to do?” the announcer yelled up at him. “A triple-half,” he replied, only somewhat audibly. Then he tilted off the board and flew. The man is Steven LoBue, former high-diving World Champion, and the board is the first permanent 27-meter high-diving platform in the Western ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Great Britain#Island Dolphin Care
Narcity USA

3 Of The Best Bars In North America Are In This Florida City

The list of the Top 50 Best Bars in North America was released, and one South Florida city ranked three times on the list. Miami, FL is a popular destination, and its nightlife plays a huge role in that. However, there are so many places to grab a drink and enjoy the ambiance that it really boiled down to which venue — well, in this case, venues — would take the cake.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Rents rise at saved Opa-locka Flea Market

Bernadette Guerrier, a 36-year vendor at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, says she’s had many sleepless nights since news broke about the outdoor market closing permanently. Though the city of Opa-locka announced last week that it secured a deal to preserve the flea market by moving it elsewhere, Guerrier...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Monroe County Resident Babies Offered Sleep Sacks

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, in partnership with the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition, is providing free sleep sacks for infants as part of the Healthy Babies initiative. Through this collaboration, breastfeeding and safe sleep resources are included in Welcome Baby Bags in an effort to reach...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
click orlando

Questions arise about Florida’s new mandatory condo inspection law

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Weeks after Florida lawmakers passed a bill requiring older condominiums to undergo safety inspections to ensure the buildings’ structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members have many questions about how the new requirements will impact owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection...
wlrn.org

Deadline is near for some post-Hurricane Irma buyouts in the Keys

Almost five years after Hurricane Irma crossed the Keys, local governments there still have millions to spend on voluntary buyouts. And in the city of Marathon, a deadline is approaching — homeowners in the Middle Keys city have until June 15 to apply. The city plans to demolish the...
MARATHON, FL
miamisprings.com

1060 Oriole Avenue – 4 Bed – 3 Bath

This beautiful and spacious corner home features high ceilings, 2 master bedrooms, jack and jill bedrooms, pool, and updates throughout. Totaling 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,042 total sq ft, and 9,875 sq ft lot. An elegant covered patio with a pool with a waterfall is visible from the moment you enter the property. The back yard features lush landscaping around the patio and yard.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
keysweekly.com

START OF HURRICANE SEASON BROUGHT 11 INCHES OF RAIN TO THE KEYS

A storm making its way to the Florida Keys late last week didn’t become a tropical storm, but it brought a heavy dose of rain and some gusty winds in certain sections of the Florida Keys. Per the National Weather Service, several Upper Keys neighborhoods witnessed more than 10...
TAVERNIER, FL
Miami New Times

Miami-Dade Braces for "Sixth Wave" of COVID-19

After the Omicron surge hit Miami-Dade County in January and the seven-day case positivity rate peaked at a whopping 35 percent, COVID-19 cases began a steady week-by-week decline and by mid-March, the rates were at the lowest they've ever been: 2 percent seven-day case positivity. For a while, it seemed the end of the pandemic was finally in sight as restrictions about mandatory facial coverings and social gatherings loosened.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridatrippers.com

20 Best Stops On Your Miami To Key West Drive

Are you looking for the best stops on your Miami to Key West drive? Well, you’re in luck! This guide has all of the best stops for Miami to Key West road trips. The Miami to Key West drive is one of the most scenic drives in Florida – and there are so many stops to make! While the highlights of Miami, the Everglades, and Key West are must-sees, there are also lesser-known hidden gems, like the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, that are worth a stop.
MIAMI, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
782
Followers
2K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy