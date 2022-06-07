ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo district adopts formal message on raising taxes

By By THERESA JAVA Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

To avoid running afoul of the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District’s board unity policy in discussing why it’s seeking to raise taxes through a public referendum in the November election, commissioners recently adopted a formal message.

The board unity policy is a previously adopted resolution in 2018 that unifies the board’s official position on a matter so that individual members don’t confuse the public when expressing a personal viewpoint. This unity policy has largely sat dormant since 2019 until commissioners passed the millage rate’s “official messaging” resolution last week.

The special district, which was established by state legislation in 2005, has a property tax cap of 1 mill, or $100 per $100,000 of taxable property value. The board has been discussing increasing the cap through voter approval since at least 2017 when it first met the 1-mill cap.

Earlier this year the board approved a referendum on the November ballot to raise the cap to 2 mills, or $200 per $100,000 of value. If approved, taxes would rise incrementally over what commissioners say would be the next decade or so until it reaches the higher cap. The district’s five-year strategic plan outlines an operating budget of significantly less.

The board’s uniform position on raising taxes is that the district has operated successfully within the 1-mill cap for the last 17 years and pledges to continue fiscal responsibility if the referendum is approved. All five district board members agreed that staffing issues have warranted the need to raise taxes as a decline in volunteerism has necessitated a shift to more full-time staff.

Commissioners also agreed that with the 15% growth of full-time residents and increased tourism in the last decade, compared to the small stock of affordable housing, the cost of labor has increased. Thus, there’s a “dramatic” rise in calls for service and a greater demand for infrastructure and outfitting fire stations.

The district wholly agreed that the money would furnish both contracted fire-rescue and ambulance departments with up-to-date equipment, and, most notably add a third rescue vehicle to Station 25 at the north end of the district to provide enhanced services.

The district’s two service providers have been straining to recruit and retain local personnel likely due to Monroe County’s lack of affordability, which means long commutes from the mainland for staff. The viability of the district relies on being able to offer competitive compensation and benefits in comparison to other agencies in the Keys and South Florida, the board agreed.

The Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department has 17 career firefighters on staff and nine volunteers, of which only three are local.

These numbers contrast with the national trend. The National Fire Protection Association in 2019 noted a drop in volunteers over the years, but of an estimated 1,080,800 firefighters in the United States, 33% were career firefighters and 67% were volunteers.

Lastly, the district board agreed that if the tax-cap referendum is approved, they will use the money to acquire new infrastructure and expand existing infrastructure, including improvements to the district’s fire stations.

The official policy, however, does not specify the expansion of Station 24 with a second floor for co-ed dorms nor preclude commissioners from voicing their personal opinions, as long as they are identified as such.

The board did approve spending $34,950 for architectural drawings for the additional 4,000 square feet of space above Station 24 and awaits a construction cost estimate.

The district has previously discussed spending $600,000 over the next four years, or its share of Monroe County’s sales tax receipts, to fund the construction of the second floor but initial price estimates are likely to double with mounting construction costs, district officials say.

Commissioners Danny Powers and Kenny Edge as recently as March wanted to pursue eminent domain on the adjacent utility building owned by the former fire department, on whose board fellow Commissioner Frank Conklin still sits.

They said it could be a tax-saving measure and alternative to the planned second floor.

tjava@keysnews.com

#Compensation And Benefits#Election Local#Infrastructure#Affordable Housing#Eminent Domain#The Key Largo Fire Rescue
