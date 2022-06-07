ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

City commission to urge Congress to enact gun legislation

By By ELLIOT WELD Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

A resolution on the agenda for the Tuesday, June 7, meeting of the Key West City Commission will urge Congress to enact gun control legislation in the wake of several recent mass shooting events throughout the United States.

Sponsored by commissioners Jimmy Weekley and Clayton Lopez, the resolution would urge the federal government to implement mandatory background checks and training for every firearm purchase, removing high-capacity magazines and assault weapons from the streets and making gun trafficking a federal crime.

The resolution reads that the most recent shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, as well as other mass shootings in American schools and public places “reflect devastating consequences when guns fall into the hands of an individual whose clear intent is mass murder” and “legislators could not anticipate the destructive power of modern weapons when the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was drafted more than 200 years ago.”

The commission will also hold several quasi-judicial hearings at City Hall related to zoning and development, two of which will allow for the construction of 48 new affordable housing units at Peary Court. If approved, the project would bring the total number of units in the area to 208. A staff report indicates this is the maximum amount of density allowed on a parcel within the city’s historic special medium density residential zoning district.

The commission will also vote on a resolution to reappoint Richard Haskins to the Citizens Review Board. It will also vote to authorize Key West Promotions Inc. to conduct a seafood lobster festival on Aug. 13 from noon to 11 p.m. This will close the area between the 100 and 500 blocks of Duval Street from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The meeting can be attending virtually via Zoom by telephoning 646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 867 8093 5164. Passcode: 692669. Or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/86780935164. Passcode: 692669.

Key West City Hall is located at 1300 White St.

eweld@keysnews.com

Key West, FL
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

