Athens, GA

Richt, Johnson, Hearst on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

WJCL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ga. — Former University of Georgia head coach Mark Richt, former Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson, and former Georgia All-America running back Garrison Hearst have been named to the College Football Hall of Fame 2023 ballot according to an announcement Monday by the National Football...

