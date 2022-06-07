Richt, Johnson, Hearst on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The Georgia DOT is looking for public input on a plan to widen a six-mile stretch of Highway 17 in Elbert and Hart counties, taking the highway from two to four lanes. The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback about a proposal to widen State Route 17 from County Road 147/Five Forks Road located north of Bowman, Georgia in Elbert County to the Royston Bypass located in Royston, Georgia in Hart County. This proposed widening project is included in the Governor’s Road Improvement Program, which was adopted by the Georgia General Assembly in 1989. The GRIP program was adopted to provide rural Georgia communities with a system of transportation linkages to Georgia’s Interstate Highway System while creating an effective and efficient freight transportation system throughout the state.

HART COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO