Mookie Betts is enjoying a stellar season in Los Angeles with the Dodgers. Now in his third season with LA, the former Red Sox star opened up on the trade from Boston via an interview with WEEI.com. In the interview, Betts wanted to make clear that the trade was not a result of him not wanting to be in Boston. The Dodgers star admitted that his tenure with the Red Sox was the “best time of his life.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO