Baseball getting ready for East Carolina ; Future of UT Football

For the third time in school history, the No. 9 seed Texas Longhorns are playing a super regional on the road, traveling to North Carolina to face the No. 8 seed East Carolina Pirates in the Greenville Super Regional at sold-out Clark-LeClair Stadium starting on Friday. Texas has won both...
Round Rock, Texas - Ryan Hendry threw a complete-game shutout to lead D'Hanis to a 4-0 victory over Nazareth on Thursday afternoon in the Texas (UIL) Class 1A state baseball championship game at Dell Diamond.
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) – which governs athletic, musical, and academic contests for public primary and secondary schools in Texas – will consider a number of proposed rule changes at its upcoming meeting in mid-June. The UIL Standing Committee on Athletics' agenda...
Scores and updates from Class 1A, 2A and 4A state championship games and 5A state semifinal matchups at the 2022 Texas (UIL) High School Baseball State Tournament on Thursday (June 9) in Austin and Round Rock
The Road to Round Rock is complete for 20 Texas high school baseball teams! The 2022 UIL State Baseball Championships for Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A and 6A are set to return to Dell Diamond from June 8-11. Single-day tickets are available now at RRExpress.com/UIL. All tickets are general admission...
DALLAS (KDAF) — A lot of winning is going on in Austin as the Longhorns have their softball team in the Women's College World Series and the baseball team has moved on to the Super Regionals in their quest for the Omaha crown.
Thanks to the Civil War, the Chisholm Trail, as well as other cattle drives were born. Looking to get a far better profit for their beef cattle, Lockhart cattle owners decided to traverse hundreds of miles of rough terrain, tough inclement weather conditions, and hostile Indians as they pushed their herd north to Abilene, Kansas, where they could fetch 10 times per head ($40) of what they were making in this area ($4).
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Days after he told a conservative podcast that he was going to Texas A&M University, Kyle Rittenhouse corrected himself on Twitter to say that he is planning to attend Blinn College, a two-year public college, this year.
A TikTok video of a woman claiming she got a skin rash after paddle boarding in a Central Texas lake has gone viral, making many people wonder if the water is safe. In the video, user Reagan Caussey (@doublerighttwix) shows the rash, which is all over her body, and mentions how uncomfortable she is while warning others to be careful. She says the rash appeared after her trip to Lady Bird Lake in Austin.
The city of San Marcos, Texas approved tax incentives for Hill Country Studios, which has proposed the construction of an 820,000-square-foot, full-service film lot over a portion of the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone.
The Austin suburb of Round Rock rocks the country when it comes to the best cities for renters. The RentCafe website places Round Rock at No. 1 in its new ranking of the top U.S. cities for renters in 2022. Elsewhere in the region, Austin appears at No. 10 and San Marcos at No. 41.
While Mexico has a long tradition of making sotol – made from a family of spiny plants common to the Chihuahuan desert – some Texas brands have started distilling their own liquors from the plant. And: The latest on heat warnings across Texas, and what it portends for the rest of the summer amid anxieties about whether the electrical grid can stand the strain. Also: A federal judge moves to hold Texas’ foster care services in contempt as court monitors continue to find deficiencies in a system once declared unconstitutionally unsafe for children.
When it comes to eating here in Austin, Texas... You’ll quickly find that if you’re not chomping on quality BBQ, you’re probably indulging with a classic Tex-Mex dish. Austin’s taco-based culinary culture is booming with a plethora of Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, and we’re here to help you find the must-try options out there.
Chesa Boudin and José Garza share the rare handle of “progressive prosecutor”—Boudin in San Francisco and Garza in Austin.Former public defender Boudin was voted out by nearly 60% of voters on Tuesday, after being elected by a slim margin in 2019 with a platform of police reform, criminal justice reform and addressing racial inequality. His opponents argue his policies threaten public safety.As Travis County District Attorney Garza remains in office, halfway through his four-year term, he is so far silent on Boudin’s landslide defeat. Repeated calls to the D.A. by Austonia for his comment were not returned as of publication.Boudin’s...
