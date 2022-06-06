ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Baseball getting ready for East Carolina ; Future of UT Football

 3 days ago

After the Pirates handled their business, they get to host Texas for a shot...

roundtherocktx.com

2022 UIL State Baseball Championship

The Road to Round Rock is complete for 20 Texas high school baseball teams! The 2022 UIL State Baseball Championships for Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A and 6A are set to return to Dell Diamond from June 8-11. Single-day tickets are available now at RRExpress.com/UIL. All tickets are general admission...
ROUND ROCK, TX
post-register.com

Chisholm Trail beginnings: Tough days but better pay￼

Thanks to the Civil War, the Chisholm Trail, as well as other cattle drives were born. Looking to get a far better profit for their beef cattle, Lockhart cattle owners decided to traverse hundreds of miles of rough terrain, tough inclement weather conditions, and hostile Indians as they pushed their herd north to Abilene, Kansas, where they could fetch 10 times per head ($40) of what they were making in this area ($4).
LOCKHART, TX
US105

Why a Central Texas Lake May Be Causing ‘Swimmer’s Itch’

A TikTok video of a woman claiming she got a skin rash after paddle boarding in a Central Texas lake has gone viral, making many people wonder if the water is safe. In the video, user Reagan Caussey (@doublerighttwix) shows the rash, which is all over her body, and mentions how uncomfortable she is while warning others to be careful. She says the rash appeared after her trip to Lady Bird Lake in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for June 7, 2022: Mexico questions whether Texas can make sotol

While Mexico has a long tradition of making sotol – made from a family of spiny plants common to the Chihuahuan desert – some Texas brands have started distilling their own liquors from the plant. And: The latest on heat warnings across Texas, and what it portends for the rest of the summer amid anxieties about whether the electrical grid can stand the strain. Also: A federal judge moves to hold Texas’ foster care services in contempt as court monitors continue to find deficiencies in a system once declared unconstitutionally unsafe for children.
TEXAS STATE
do512.com

The BEST Places to Eat Tex-Mex in Austin

When it comes to eating here in Austin, Texas... You’ll quickly find that if you’re not chomping on quality BBQ, you’re probably indulging with a classic Tex-Mex dish. Austin’s taco-based culinary culture is booming with a plethora of Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, and we’re here to help you find the must-try options out there.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

San Francisco district attorney ousted, drawing eyes to Austin's José Garza

Chesa Boudin and José Garza share the rare handle of “progressive prosecutor”—Boudin in San Francisco and Garza in Austin.Former public defender Boudin was voted out by nearly 60% of voters on Tuesday, after being elected by a slim margin in 2019 with a platform of police reform, criminal justice reform and addressing racial inequality. His opponents argue his policies threaten public safety.As Travis County District Attorney Garza remains in office, halfway through his four-year term, he is so far silent on Boudin’s landslide defeat. Repeated calls to the D.A. by Austonia for his comment were not returned as of publication.Boudin’s...

