Tifton, GA

High gas prices driving people to consider electric vehicles

By Alicia Lewis
WALB 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -The cost of gas is at a record high with no end in sight. The pain at the pump is becoming too much for some that many are considering buying electric cars. The majority of the people WALB’s Alicia Lewis talked with Monday say it boils down to...

www.walb.com

WALB 10

Lack of supply in housing market causing increased property value in Southwest Ga.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Recently, property value has increased in real estate. “We are joined now by Leigh Windham. She is the Re/Max of Albany owner broker. And we appreciate you joining us very much, Ms. Windham. The idea of property values in real estate right now. What we understand in Lee County property values for homes have increased 30% over the last six months. Is that possible?” asked Wallace.
LEE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Centerville crews put out fire at Houston County Galleria

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Galleria reopened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after a fire that closed its doors to customers. Earlier in the day, Centerville Fire crews put out the flames, which apparently started on the roof of the former Sears building. Mall general manager Aimee Awonohopay...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Fire destroys Moultrie family business and community staple

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -A fire left an abundance of inside damages to Daltons Family Restaurant in Moultrie late Monday night. Its owners and the people in the community are devastated. Kelly Dalton, one of the owners, said he received a call from EMS around 10 p.m. that night. Officials told...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Damaging fungus takes control of South GA crops

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia corn farmers are acting quickly as damaging fungus continues to spread. If fungicides aren’t applied quickly to plants, it could spell trouble for farmers. That’s why Bob Kemerait, a Plant Pathologist at the University of Georgia, wants all corn farmers to check their...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
City
Tifton, GA
City
Columbus, GA
State
Georgia State
Tifton, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Traffic
wfxl.com

Crypto Mining operation no longer heading to Tift County

White Rock Solutions withdrew their plan to seek revision on Tift County zoning codes to allow for Crypto Mining. Tift County Clerk, Miriam Jordan confirmed that the company withdrew their proposal for their operation to take place at a site off of Carpenter Rd. They were scheduled to speak on...
douglasnow.com

Deep South Farm Supply employee charged with taking, burning truck and trailer

Last week, a Deep South Fuel employee was arrested and charged after he allegedly stole, shot, and burned a company truck and trailer in western Coffee County. According to a report obtained from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, last Tuesday, a deputy responded to a report of a truck and trailer on fire in the middle of Jack Vickers Road. No one was around the burning truck. Though the truck was badly burned, Deep South Fuel could still be seen on the door. While officers and firefighters were on the scene, other deputies were at Deep South Farm Center. The report states that Deep South representatives stated that an employee, Josh Railey, had not shown up for work that morning. The report further states that Railey “had been causing problems” and he often carried a 9mm handgun. Railey also lived near the area of the burning truck.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Video: Alligator found in Georgia family’s garage

A South Georgia family found an unexpected visitor in their garage Friday morning, when an Alligator paid their home a visit. The alligator was found near a truck in the family’s garage. The Donalsonville Police Department, Code Enforcement officers, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources helped capture and...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

APD investigating building wire theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after wiring was stolen throughout a building. It happened at the former Mediacom building in the 500 block of Flint Avenue. The building’s owner told police that wiring was taken throughout the building. Witnesses also told police they saw...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Florida youth group cleans up ‘Good Life City’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A youth group full of students from Jacksonville, Florida are spending their week cleaning up Albany and Dougherty County. They’re doing that by teaming up with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful. This is their 14th time giving back to the “Good Life City”. Jacob Woodward,...
WALB 10

Disabled resident taken to hospital after fire at Albany apartment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany resident was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire Tuesday, according to city officials. Officials said the Albany Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire in the 2800 block of Patridge Drive around 9:40 a.m. When crews arrived, they reported seeing smoke coming...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb judge signs order closing Houston Avenue convenience store for a month

MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store is now closed for at least a month after a judge signed a temporary restraining order Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from Macon-Bibb County, Mayor Lester Miller authorized the county to file a complaint to abate public nuisance against Friends Food Mart on Houston Avenue. Then, a temporary restraining order hearing was held.
MACON, GA
valdostatoday.com

VLPRA hosts states largest fireworks show

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting the annual Fireworks Spectacular on Independence Day. Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Independence Day. VLPRA’s annual Fireworks Spectacular will be held on Monday, July 4th at nightfall (starting...
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 2 more shootings put Macon on pace to top homicide record

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Macon is again on track to break its yearly record for homicides after a Monday shooting at a convenience store left two 19-year-old men dead and a third man wounded. Roderick A. Felton and Braxton Cole were inside a convenience store when they fatally shot each other. The third victim, 23-year-old […]
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Albany youth leader takes to the roof to raise money

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Up on the roof of the New Life Preparatory School for Boys building on Tuesday was X for Boys Founder King Randall. He has decided to camp out until he reaches his goal of $1 million to help with the school’s preparation. Randall said it...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County clears out homeless camp near downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County work crews stepped in Wednesday to clear out a camp of homeless people near the city’s downtown. It started around 10 a.m. in the woods between Spring Street and Riverside Drive. Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore says county social services visited the camp...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Pretoria Fields taking produce box orders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretoria Fields is gearing up to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the Good Life City. The brewery will be taking orders for produce boxes. Orders will be taken until June 8. The pickup dates are June 11-12, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There is a charge...

