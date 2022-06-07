ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Arsenal FC clinches Great Lakes Conference, earns trip to nationals

By Antonio Rossetti
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arsenal FC ’06 team held a one-goal lead, looking to clinch a trip to nationals for the first time in club history. The team needed a draw to stay alive, but a win would cement its legacy and earn it a spot at nationals in Florida. Coach...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Target Carlton Carrington Sets Decision Date; Panthers are the Favorite

Just days after taking an official visit to Pitt, class-of-2023 guard Carlton Carrington has now set a commitment date and will decide between the following five schools: Pitt, George Mason, Iona, Stanford, and Loyola Chicago. Carrington will announce his commitment at Noon EST on Wednesday, June 15 on a live...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sophomore slugger makes name for herself in middle of Penn-Trafford lineup

Mackenzie Keenan has a number of nicknames. The sophomore softball player at Penn-Trafford has been called “Chuck” and “Chunk” for reasons that can’t altogether be explained around the clubhouse. “We always call her, ‘Line-drive Mack,’” Warriors coach Denny Little said. “Everything she hits is a...
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rick Stimmel opens up big lead at Tri-State Open at Southpointe

Amateur Rick Stimmel has proven over the years that he can play well in big events. He put his talents on display Monday during Round 1 of the Tri-State Section PGA Open at Southpointe Golf Club. Stimmel shot a 5-under-par 67, the only player under par, and heads into the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley senior spotlight: Kiski Area’s Campbell Curry

Campbell Curry competed in three sports in high school, balancing numerous activities such as soccer, golf, track and field, and his academics. The Kiski Area athlete graduated May 26 after earning 11 varsity letters. Curry made an impact in track and field, soccer and golf and was happy with his...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
race-day-live.com

Beaking: US Based F1 Powerboat series deletes Pittsburgh from the 2022 docket

This change was announced on the official Facebook page, not in an official press release. So far this season, the series has already seen one official points race held at the Port Neches Texas venue from April 29 – to May 1. The next stop will be Springfield, OH, from August 26 – 28 according to the latest post, there are two more dates to close out the 2022 season after Springfield.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Reunited rap group Goodie Mob hitting Pittsburgh for Arts Fest show

Reunited, and it sounds so good. At least that’s what fans of the Atlanta-based rap collective Goodie Mob are expecting when the group takes the Dollar Bank Main Stage at the Three Rivers Arts Festival Saturday night at 7:30. Its 1995 album “Soul Food” is cited as one of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes Conference#Arsenal Fc#Soccer Club#The Arsenal Fc#The Arsenal Fc Of#National League P R O#The National League
CBS Pittsburgh

Kenny Chesney makes long-awaited return to Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny Chesney is making his long-awaited return to Pittsburgh this weekend.Preparations are underway for Saturday's concert, which was pushed back two years because of COVID-19. Chesney's production team arrived Tuesday to begin getting ready at Heinz Field. The whole process takes about three days. A representative for Heinz Field said its crews have also been getting things in order for the show.Representatives have also been working with the city to help put on the safest show possible. Fans are expected to follow the parking lot code of conduct.Heinz Field also has some reminders for people to make sure things run smoothly Saturday. "The clear bag policy will be in effect just like it is for all events at Heinz Field," said Jimmie Sacco, the vice president of Operations and Management at Heinz Field. "And just reminding everybody that we're a cashless building now. So, come with your credit cards to be able to purchase whatever."Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce are set to hit the stage before Chesney. The concert starts at 5 p.m. It will be Chesney's 11th time performing in Pittsburgh. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

'American Countess' docks on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This isn't your ordinary riverboat. 'American Countess,' which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company, has made its way to Pittsburgh. The massive vessel is one of the newest members of the company's fleet. This boat is described as a combination of "old paddle wheelers with a contemporary design."
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Young rallies past Stimmel to win first Tri-State Open title

If amateur Brett Young learned anything Tuesday during the final round of the Tri-State Section PGA Open, it was keep fighting to the end. The Bethel Park native began the final round Tuesday at Southpointe Golf Club seven shots behind the leader, amateur Rick Stimmel. Young, 29, overcame a triple-bogey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Despite 2 injuries, Westmoreland rodeo deemed a success

Forty bulls and 30 horses drew more than 4,000 people to a makeshift rodeo at the Westmoreland Mall parking lot over the weekend. “Up and all it was pretty doggone successful,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager at Live! Casino Pittsburgh, coordinator of the event. But two men were hurt...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Burgh Bus adds comedy to guided Pittsburgh tour

A new comedy club has come to Pittsburgh, but don't expect it to stay in one place. The Burgh Bus is touted as Pittsburgh’s first and only comedy club on wheels. For 90 minutes, riders 21 and over can rent out the bus for a private event, tour the city, or use it as a limo service.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thenewzealandtimes.com

Gordon Parks Pittsburgh Grease Factory Photos Finally See The Light Of Day

How is it that America’s greatest photographer has produced striking, original and insightful work highlighting an important aspect of the most dramatic event in the nation’s history and that these images are almost unknown? Ironically, the photos were commissioned by one of the biggest companies in the world specifically for promotional purposes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mike Holden to leave WPXI for job closer to family in Cleveland

Popular WPXI-TV news reporter Mike Holden announced Tuesday morning on social media he will be leaving Pittsburgh this month to take a television news reporting job closer to his native home in Cleveland. “Personal News: June 24th marks my last day reporting here at WPXI,” Holden wrote in his post....
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy