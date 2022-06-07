ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MN

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Mother says her son was shot twice

steeledodgenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of Jerome Caldwell says she was told by the medical examiner that her son was shot twice. “Once in the chest and once in the head,” Queen...

steeledodgenews.com

KFIL Radio

Two Owatonna Area Teens Dead After Murder-Suicide

Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcycle Collides With Car On Hwy. 13 In Savage, Killing 20-Year-Old Man

SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Mounds View man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a sedan Wednesday afternoon in Savage. The Minnesota State Patrol says the sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when it struck the northbound motorcycle at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection with 128th Street. (credit: MnDOT) The victim is identified as Quinn Jeffrey Milles. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the sedan, an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman, was not hurt. The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Charged In Recent Rochester Pot-Involved Stabbing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men are facing charges connected to a recent stabbing in Rochester that began as a planned sale of marijuana. Police had no trouble finding the suspects. They were found hiding in an apartment when officers forced their way inside. The incident happened on...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KIMT

Man with machete sentenced for Dodge County standoff

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A machete-wielding man who had a standoff with law enforcement is sentenced to probation. Samuel Zambrano Ramirez, 40 of Minneapolis, was arrested on February 13 and charged with threats of violence, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree damage to property. He was accused of breaking into an apartment in Claremont while armed with a machete and trying to assault a woman and her significant other.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Woman Inside Brooklyn Park Home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager was arrested in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday after reportedly assaulting a homeowner when she unexpectedly found the boy inside her house. Police in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that the incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on the 7300 block of Zenith Avenue. A relative of the homeowner had reportedly invited the boy inside without the homeowner’s knowledge or permission. When officers arrived at the home, they were told that the boy fled west after assaulting the homeowner, who said she confronted the boy. Officers set up a perimeter and found the teenager inside a detached garage on the 7200 block of France Avenue. The boy was taken into custody on “several offences,” police say. The incident remains under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Motorcyclist airlifted to St. Paul after accident

Taylor Harmon, a 31-year-old Menomonie resident, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul after a two vehicle accident in Maiden Rock Township. At about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident of a car versus motorcycle near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City.
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected. According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle. The crash is being investigated.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former Minneapolis Cop Gets 3 Years For Stealing Drugs During Traffic Stops

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of stealing drugs during traffic stops was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Donovan W. Frank sentenced 29-year-old Ty Jindra, of Elk River, to 38 months in prison and one year supervised release. While Jindra is not currently in custody, he was ordered to surrender by July 28 to begin serving his term. Jindra was convicted in November of three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by deception and two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. The ex-cop worked as a Minneapolis officer from 2013 to 2020. The misconduct occurred between September of 2017 and October of 2019, prosecutors said. Federal prosecutors said that Jindra abused his position as a police officer to steal methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other drugs from suspects during searches and seizures. While Jindra was convicted of five counts, the judge ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Man sentenced for Mason City chase that ended with a crash into a garage

MASON CITY, Iowa – A repeat traffic offender is sentenced to jail time in Cerro Gordo County. Nathan Ryan Carlson, 35 of Lake Mills, was first arrested on January 3 after a police chase that ended in a crash. Mason City police say the pursuit began with an incident in the area of 12th Street NW and N. Van Buren Avenue and the chase exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 miles per hour. It ended with Carlson crashing into a garage in the 600 block of 1st Street SW.
MASON CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEYC

Two teenagers found dead in Medford identified

MEDFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Two teenagers were found dead Friday in a residence in Medford, Minnesota. According to Steele County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a suspicious incident in the 200 block of 1st Street NW at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, assistance was requested from the Bureau of...
MEDFORD, MN
Bring Me The News

20-year-old Mounds View motorcyclist killed in crash in the south metro

A 20-year-old Mounds View man died in a crash in the southern Twin Cities metro area on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Quinn Jeffrey Milles was driving a Honda motorcycle northbound on Highway 13 in Savage at about 1:30 p.m. when he collided with a Toyota Avalon car that was being driven southbound on the highway by an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman.
winonaradio.com

Parents of Boy Hospitalized Following Red Wing Boating Accident Share Update

(KWNO)-The parents of a Red Wing boy, who required life-saving measures following a boating accident, say his recovery is progressing well. The CaringBridge website for Vincent Koeing says he was trapped underwater after the boat he was riding in suffered a mechanical failure and was struck by a barge near Red Wing Friday. The family says Vincent’s father Jeremy spotted him thanks to his bright-orange shoes.
RED WING, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
kfgo.com

Two men dead in Twin Cities suburb shooting

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Police in Coon Rapids are investigating a shooting in an apartment that left two men dead. Police were called to the apartment just before 5 Monday afternoon on reports of gunfire. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Department says officers found three men shot in the apartment. One of the men died at the scene. Another died at a hospital. The third man suffered minor injuries.
COON RAPIDS, MN
KARE 11

5-year-old remains in ICU following Red Wing boat accident

RED WING, Minn. — One of four children pulled from the water near Ole Miss Marina on the Mississippi River Friday remains hospitalized, following a crash between a barge and boat. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says 5-year-old Vincent Koenig is still in the ICU at Mayo Clinic's pediatrics...
RED WING, MN
KIMT

Ames man injured in Freeborn County crash

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Iowa man is hurt after running off Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Terry Charles Olson, 72 of Ames, was driving south in Freeborn County when he went into the right side ditch near mile marker 7 and ended up in a ravine embankment.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

