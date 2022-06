SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- If you’re a fan of underground rock music, there is a festival coming to town that you don’t want to miss! AURA Fest 2022 is an all day, all ages music festival that will be held on June 11th, 2022 at the Ships of The Sea Museum right in the heart of downtown Savannah.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO